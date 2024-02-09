Bangladesh's Jewellery Industry: Policy Changes, Market Demands, and a Gleaming Future

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, stressed the urgency of differentiating gold market demands for local and export purposes. He addressed this need at a seminar organized by the Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus), emphasizing its significance in securing accessible finance and policy support for the jewellery industry.

The Unpolished Promise of Bangladesh's Jewellery Industry

As part of a three-day exposition at the International Convention City Bashundhara, the seminar spotlighted the vast potential of Bangladesh's jewellery sector. Salman F Rahman, the private industry and investment advisor to the Prime Minister, advocated for a stronger focus on the local market before expanding internationally. Upskilling local resources and investing in research and development were highlighted as crucial steps to achieve this goal.

The gold and jewellery sector in Bangladesh has long struggled with securing loans due to the lack of policy recognition, a predicament persisting for over five decades. Speakers at the seminar, including Sayem Sobhan Anvir, president of Bajus, and former Bangladesh Bank chief economist Dr Birupaksha Paul, discussed the challenges faced by the industry.

The Roadblocks and the Path Forward

Jashim Uddin, president of the SAARC Chamber, encouraged collaboration for research and development, while Chattogram Stock Exchange Chairman Asif Ibrahim announced the launch of a commodity exchange for gold. Global Islami Bank Chairman Nizam Chowdhury suggested creating an inventory of gold to help with financing, stressing the importance of data flow in the sector for its growth.

Professor Tabassum Zaman echoed Chowdhury's sentiment, noting that a lack of data flow in the sector may hinder its progress. The seminar also featured contributions from former Bajus Presidents, bank directors, and industry experts who discussed various aspects of financing and supporting the jewellery industry in Bangladesh.

The Gleaming Future: Policy Changes and Progress

In the budget for the next financial year 2023-24, the government proposed doubling the duty tax for passengers importing gold bars or gold pieces, reducing the limit on carrying gold under baggage rules. These changes aim to encourage legal import of gold and the use of legal channels for remittance transfers. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is considering increasing the tax payable for gold brought in under baggage rules to Tk 40,000 per gold bar.

These policy changes reflect the government's commitment to fostering a healthy gold market in Bangladesh. With the first-ever Gold Policy-2018, the withdrawal of the existing 5% source tax on gold imports, and a focus on research and development, the future of Bangladesh's jewellery industry shines brighter than ever.

As the seminar concluded, a sense of optimism permeated the room. The speakers' insights and proposed solutions offered a renewed hope for the growth and development of the gold and jewellery sector in Bangladesh. With a focus on policy recognition, investment in research and development, and a commitment to upskill local resources, the sector stands poised to redefine its role in the global market.