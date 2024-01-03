en English
Baltic Horizon Fund to Disclose Financial Results and Schedule General Meeting in 2024

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
On the horizon of the Baltic financial landscape, a significant announcement has emerged. The Baltic Horizon Fund, a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund, has declared its intention to release its financial results and schedule a general meeting for its investors in 2024. This meeting will encompass a broad spectrum of investors, including both unit-holders and Swedish Depositary Receipt holders. The fund is diligently managed by Northern Horizon Capital AS, a firm that carries an Alternative Investment Fund Manager license. Both entities operate under the vigilant watch of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Transparency in Action

Transparency is a pivotal attribute in today’s financial landscape, and Baltic Horizon Fund is making commendable strides in this direction. The planned disclosure of financial results and the scheduling of a general meeting elucidate the fund’s commitment to transparency. This move not only bolsters the confidence of current investors but also serves as a beacon to potential investors, demonstrating the fund’s dedication to open, honest operations.

A Meeting of Minds

The general meeting scheduled for 2024 is set to be a significant event in the calendar of Baltic Horizon’s investors. This meeting will provide an invaluable opportunity for unit-holders and Swedish Depositary Receipt holders to engage directly with the fund. By facilitating such an event, Baltic Horizon Fund is fostering a culture of active involvement, enabling investors to have their voices heard and their concerns addressed.

Under Supervision

The oversight of the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority ensures that the operations of the Baltic Horizon Fund and Northern Horizon Capital AS align with the stringent regulations of the financial industry. This supervision further solidifies investor confidence, providing an additional layer of assurance in the fund’s operations.

News of this announcement has been distributed through various channels, including GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, and the Baltic Horizon Fund’s official website, thus ensuring that this important development reaches a broad audience.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

