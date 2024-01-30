Bajaj Finance Shares Stumble Post Q3 Results: Unraveling Key Considerations for Shareholders

Shares of Bajaj Finance took a plunge post the announcement of its third quarter financial results, despite a 21% rise in net profit and a total income rise of 31%. The company's assets under management swelled by 38% to Rs 2.32 lakh crore, while Bajaj Housing Finance, a subsidiary, reported a net profit of Rs 437 crore with assets under management growing 31% to Rs 85,929 crore.

Performance Metrics Stir Concern

Notwithstanding a 22% YoY rise in December quarter profit, the company's shares fell 5% post Q3 results. Investors turned cautious due to a minor deterioration in asset quality, elevated credit costs, and a compression of 11 bps in NIM. The stock is down 5.47% year-to-date, and the company's CRAR was impacted by the RBI's ban on two of its products.

Experts Remain Optimistic

Despite the dip in share price, analysts remain positive on Bajaj Finance's growth trajectory and long-term outlook, with target prices ranging from Rs 8,500 to Rs 10,000. The decline was attributed to slightly lower-than-expected net profit, deterioration in asset quality, elevated credit costs, and RBI's ban on two products. Brokerages, while expressing concerns, also highlight the company's strong customer acquisitions, diverse funding base, positive ALM, and strategic initiatives.

Implications of the Q3 Results

The company's net interest income (NII) increased by 29.25%, and consolidated profits jumped by 22.4%, but provisions were higher by 48.4% and gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased to 0.95%. The management's commentary has raised concerns, and there is no change in guidance. The borrowing limit for fund raising through debt also increased. These factors are crucial for shareholders to consider while assessing the company's performance and future prospects.

As shareholders grapple with the implications of the Q3 results, they are turning to financial experts and market analysts