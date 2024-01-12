Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman in Bidding War for DocuSign

In a high-stakes contest that could reshape the online signature services sector, private equity giants Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman are vying to acquire DocuSign Inc. With a market cap hovering around $12.5 billion, DocuSign presents an enticing opportunity for these firms, with the potential outcome of this bidding competition anticipated within weeks.

Competitive Buyout Landscape

The ongoing auction for DocuSign has seen its share of contenders, with Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman now standing as the final bidders. While not currently in collaboration, the possibility of the firms joining forces to secure a deal remains. Blackstone Inc, another heavyweight in the private equity sector, was involved in the discussions for a potential acquisition but has since withdrawn its interest.

DocuSign’s Market Position

Since its public debut in 2018, DocuSign has experienced significant growth, with its valuation jumping from $6 billion to its current $12.5 billion market value. The company’s shares surged by 9.3% to $61.35 following the news of the potential sale. Its quarterly adjusted earnings and revenue have also seen an uptick, with a diverse clientele that includes big names like T-Mobile, United Airlines, and Thermo Fisher.

Implications for the Leveraged Buyout Market

The leveraged buyout market has encountered hurdles in the form of elevated financing costs in recent years. However, a series of notable transactions such as Blackstone and Permira’s acquisition of Adevinta ASA and GTCR’s purchase of a majority stake in Worldpay from Fidelity National Information Services indicate that the market remains active. The potential acquisition of DocuSign could be one of the most significant leveraged buyouts of 2024, reflecting private equity firms’ ongoing confidence in technology firms as lucrative investments.