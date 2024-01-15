en English
Business

Ayodhya Eyes Economic Transformation with Rs 75,000 Crore Investment

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
The city of Ayodhya, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, is gearing up for a significant economic transformation. A colossal Rs 75,000 crore investment by British conglomerate Trafalgar Square Capital is set to establish state-of-the-art defence manufacturing units in the city. This investment, the largest ever in a single district in India, has been cemented through five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with local authorities, setting Ayodhya on the path to becoming a global hub for industrial development.

Foreign Direct Investment in Uttar Pradesh

This development comes as part of a broader influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Uttar Pradesh. Multinational companies such as Taushan International Group, RG Group, and Unicorn Energy from Germany have shown significant interest in the region. These investments align with the state’s business-friendly policies and vision for industrial growth, creating new employment opportunities and bolstering Ayodhya’s status beyond its cultural and religious significance.

Investments in Various Sectors

In addition to defence manufacturing, Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive substantial investments in industries such as solar energy, textiles, film, media, and electric vehicle production. Major firms like the GMR Group, Aditya Birla Group, Hinduja Group, and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) are showing interest in these sectors, promising further economic growth for the state.

Ayodhya’s Transformation

Simultaneously, Ayodhya is undergoing a transformation through various development projects, including new townships, hotels, and infrastructure improvements. These projects have led to a significant increase in local land prices, with a 12 to 20-fold rise since the Bhoomipujan of the Ram Temple in 2020. Ayodhya’s economic potential is attracting high-profile investments, such as Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s purchase of a 10,000 square feet plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave, valued at ₹14.5 crore.

Furthermore, Ayodhya’s hospitality industry is set to benefit from religious tourism, with major hotel chains such as IHCL, Marriott, and Sarovar planning projects in the city. With the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram temple and a daily footfall of around one lakh expected thereafter, the local economy is poised to revolve around the Ram temple, leading to a major development push for a complete makeover of the city.

In conclusion, the massive infrastructure overhaul in Ayodhya, including roads, bridges, a water metro service, an international airport, and a revamped railway station, is bringing a flurry of economic activity and a boost in investment to the town. With the state government’s aim to transform Ayodhya into a world-class city with modern amenities while retaining its cultural aesthetics, the economic benefits are expected to trickle into more than a dozen neighboring districts, supporting India’s growth agenda.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

