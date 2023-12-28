Axis Securities Forecasts Bullish Outlook on Indian Stocks for 2024

As the Indian Stock Market hits record highs with the Sensex crossing 72,000 and the Nifty surpassing 21,650, Axis Securities presents a bullish outlook on several Indian stocks for 2024. The outlook, based on detailed analyses of each company’s growth potential, financial health, and industry-specific advantages, provides investors with a promising range of target prices.

Pitti Engineering: Capital Expenditure Pays Off

Pitti Engineering is expected to benefit from substantial capital expenditure and capacity increases that have bolstered its order book. A 33% increase in stock value is anticipated with a target price of 915.

Cyient: Strong Demand for ER&D Services

Cyient, a mid-cap IT firm, is expected to experience a 28% stock value increase. Its target price of 3000 is driven by strong demand for ER&D services and investments in the Transportation vertical.

Archean Chemical Industries: Bromination Space Growth

Archean Chemical Industries, operating in the bromination space, is poised for a 25% increase with a target price of 810. This is supported by industry growth, global demand, and strong customer relationships.

Amber Enterprises: Robust Railway Sub-System

Amber Enterprises has a positive outlook with a 22% upside and a target price of 3700. This is based on a robust railway sub-system and mobility division order book, improved profitability, and operating leverage.

Westlife Foodworld: The QSR Sector Boom

Westlife Foodworld is expected to see a 22% upside to a target price of 1000, driven by revenue growth and cost rationalization in the QSR sector.

State Bank of India: Strong Fundamentals

The State Bank of India is favored for a 25% increase with a target price of 800. This is due to its strong fundamentals and expected return on assets/equity.

Sansera Engineering: Entry Barriers in Aerospace Business

Sansera Engineering has a positive forecast of a 22% increase with a target price of 1210, attributed to its diverse order book and entry barriers in the Aerospace business.

Manappuram Finance: Valuation and Loan Growth

Manappuram Finance’s target price of 205 implies a 19% upside, based on its valuation, loan growth, and asset management.

JK Lakshmi Cement: Strategic Initiatives

Lastly, JK Lakshmi Cement is expected to grow by 14% to a target price of 1000, thanks to its strategic initiatives and market positioning.

These forecasts from Axis Securities provide an interesting roadmap for investors looking to capitalize on the upward trend of the Indian Stock Market in 2024.