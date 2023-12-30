Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings

Naveen Kulkarni, the Chief Investment Officer at Axis Securities PMS, anticipates a mixed bag of revenue growth for the forthcoming December quarter earnings season, regardless of a flourishing festive season. His spotlight is firmly trained on the IT sector’s results and management commentary, which he believes will play a pivotal role in charting the quarter’s trajectory.

A Glance at the Past Two Months

In the last two months, Kulkarni has observed a considerable escalation in valuations. This lends an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming earnings season. Kulkarni, with his rich experience of over 15 years in equity research and advisory, is casting his gaze towards sectors like Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), consumer staples, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals. He foresees these sectors are well-positioned to yield robust returns in 2024.

India’s Stable Economy Amid Global Volatility

Despite the undulating waves of global volatility, Kulkarni contends that India will continue to hold its ground as a stable economy. This resilience, he asserts, is underpinned by robust domestic consumption, manageable external debt, and probable political stability. Besides, Kulkarni points out that Indian corporates are currently riding a strong balance sheet cycle, which augurs well for growth.

Prospect of Double-Digit Equity Market Returns

Looking ahead, Kulkarni projects the possibility of double-digit equity market returns on an annual basis. This promising outlook is fueled by an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12-13% in earnings over the next three years.

IT, Banks, and Consumer sectors, according to Kulkarni, are poised to be the central actors in the forthcoming earnings season. He also cautions that the year 2024 will be punctuated by key events like the general elections in India and the US Presidential elections, which could stir considerable volatility in the equity markets.

US Federal Reserve Rate Cuts and Their Implications

On the subject of US Federal Reserve rate cuts and their potential impact on equity markets, Kulkarni suggests that while two rate cuts seem to be priced in, the chances of a third cut loom large. However, he doubts that all three rate cuts would be rolled out at the onset of the next financial year FY25, given the robust economic data.