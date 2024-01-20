Atul Limited Q3 FY24 Financial Performance: Significant Downturn Reported

In a recent financial disclosure, Atul Limited, a leading chemical company in India, reported a significant contraction in its revenue and profits for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024. Despite some segment-wise gains and positive volumes in the domestic market, the company's overall financial performance has taken a hit.

Q3 Financial Performance

The company's consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, showed a drop in net profit to INR 70.94 crores from INR 90.32 crores in the previous quarter, marking a 21.46% decrease. The total income also slumped to INR 1152.80 crores from INR 1215.84 crores in the previous quarter, a 4.68% dip. This downturn in financial performance is more pronounced when compared year-over-year, with revenue down by 10.29% and profit plummeting a significant 32.5%.

Yearly Performance

Atul's performance over the nine months ending December 31, 2023, mirrors the same downward trend. The total income over this period was reported at INR 3558.86 crores, a sharp drop from INR 4323.03 crores reported during the same period the previous year. Similarly, the net profit also saw a considerable decrease from INR 420.53 crores to INR 264.61 crores.

Stock Market Performance

Atul's stock has also reflected the company's financial performance. Over the past week, the stock delivered a negative return of 3.79%, and year-to-date, the stock has seen a negative return of 7.72%. However, it showed a marginal positive return of 0.31% over the last six months. The 52-week high and low prices stood at INR 7,778.95 and INR 6,122.05 respectively. As of January 21, 2024, analyst consensus leans towards selling the stock, with 3 strong sell ratings, 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 buy rating out of 9 analysts covering the company.

Despite facing global challenges in the chemical industry, Atul Limited remains hopeful about future prospects, asserting its position as one of India's top chemical companies with a diverse product range and global reach.