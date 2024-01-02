Atour Lifestyle Upsizes Secondary Offering with Legend Capital’s Involvement

Chinese hospitality and lifestyle powerhouse, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, has upped the ante in the financial market by announcing the pricing of a secondary offering of its American depositary shares (ADSs). The company, listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ATAT, has upsized the offering to include the sale of 9,600,000 ADSs by entities linked to Legend Capital, a distinguished investment firm.

An Upsized Offering

In a strategic financial maneuver, Atour has decided to increase the size of its secondary offering, thereby expanding the number of ADSs for sale. Each ADS in the offering represents three Class A ordinary shares, tying directly into Atour’s capital structure and potential changes in its shareholder composition.

Legend Capital’s Role

The involvement of Legend Capital, a recognized player in the investment sphere, in the sale of the ADSs underscores the firm’s interest in Atour’s business. This development could be indicative of the growing activity of institutional investors in the company.

Atour’s Financial Trajectory

Atour Lifestyle’s announcement comes on the heels of its buoyant performance on the stock market. The company currently enjoys an average rating score of 3.00, based on 3 buy ratings, and a consensus price target of $29.43, indicating a forecasted upside of 69.5% from its current price of $17.36. The company, which has seen no research coverage in the past 90 days, boasts a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moreover, Atour is expected to grow its earnings by 50.00% in the coming year, a projection that stems from the $58 million it raised in an initial public offering (IPO) in November 2022.