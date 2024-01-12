Atlas Holdings Forms New Industrial Real Estate Platform, Atlas Properties

Private investment firm, Atlas Holdings LLC, has unfolded a new chapter in its growth story with the establishment of Atlas Properties – a new industrial real estate investment platform. Marking its inception with the acquisition of a 23-property industrial real estate portfolio for $300 million, Atlas Properties promises to bring a fresh wave of investment opportunities in the real estate industry.

Unveiling Atlas Properties

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm has secured commitments of over $500 million in additional equity capital from investors for Atlas Properties. This hefty financial backing, augmented by market debt financing, empowers the platform to support more than $1 billion in future investment opportunities. However, the specifics about the initial portfolio, including the seller and property locations, remain under wraps.

Atlas Holdings: A Global Powerhouse

Founded in 2002, Atlas Holdings has grown into a global powerhouse that owns and operates 27 companies across 300 facilities worldwide, churning out around $16 billion in revenue annually. With its extensive experience in industrial real estate, the creation of Atlas Properties is a strategic move designed to extract maximum value from the real estate assets of Atlas’s portfolio companies.

Atlas Properties: A Strategic Move

Tim Fazio, co-founder and managing partner of Atlas, and Greg Blake, Atlas Principal, have outlined the strategic nature of this formation. They believe that leveraging the firm’s sector and operating experience will provide Atlas Properties with a competitive edge in the market. As part of its recent strategic moves, Atlas Holdings has made several acquisitions, including Varsity Brands’ Herff Jones Graduation Business and two Canadian pulp mills from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Adding to its portfolio, Atlas has agreed to acquire US Farathane from The Gores Group, a company serving various automotive clients from multiple manufacturing facilities.