Cryptocurrency

Asset Managers, Including BlackRock and VanEck, File Revised Documents for Spot Bitcoin ETF

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:04 am EST
Asset Managers, Including BlackRock and VanEck, File Revised Documents for Spot Bitcoin ETF

In anticipation of a pivotal decision from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the spot price of bitcoin, several leading asset management firms have revised their filings. The list includes industry heavyweights BlackRock Asset Management, VanEck, Valkyrie Investments, Bitwise Investment Advisers, Invesco Ltd., Fidelity, WisdomTree Investments, and a collaborative venture between Ark Investments and 21Shares. These firms have all made arrangements with market makers to ensure liquid and efficient trading.

Approaching SEC Deadline and Anticipated Impact

The SEC has until January 10 to either approve or reject the Ark/21Shares ETF. Other firms that managed to meet end-of-year filing revisions could potentially launch their ETFs soon thereafter. The value of Bitcoin, which had more than doubled over the past year to nearly $42,000, may be significantly influenced by the SEC’s decision on a spot bitcoin ETF.

Competitive Management Fees

Various firms have proposed competitive rates for their ETFs. Valkyrie and Ark/21Shares have proposed a management fee of 0.80%, while Fidelity intends to charge 0.39%, the lowest among its competitors. Invesco has also announced a fee of 0.59%, with a waiver for the first six months on the first $5 billion in assets.

SEC’s Historical Stance and Future Prospects

The SEC has historically rejected spot bitcoin ETFs citing concerns about market manipulation and investor protection, approving only futures-based cryptocurrency ETFs so far. Despite this, Grayscale Investments and Hashdex have updated their filings in hopes of converting existing products into spot bitcoin ETFs. The SEC, however, has not commented on the matter, leaving market participants and observers in suspense.

0
Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

