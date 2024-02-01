Asia Plus Group Charts Revenue Growth with Diversified Financial Services Amid Market Competition

In a fiercely contested securities sector, Asia Plus Group Holdings projects a revenue growth of 10-15% over the forthcoming 1-3 years. The company is pivoting its focus on diversified services including investment banking, investment advisory, wealth management, and private equities, in an attempt to counterbalance the reduced brokerage commission fees and remain competitive.

Embracing Diversification

Asia Plus Group's diversification strategy is designed to offset the downturn in traditional trading fees. Demonstrating the success of this approach, the company's Asset Plus Fund Management achieved significant returns last year, particularly from its investments in artificial intelligence stocks in the US and Japanese markets.

Investing in the Future

As part of its future-focused initiatives, Asia Plus Group has launched a new fund centred on carbon credit investments. The company's objective is to become an industry leader in integrated financial services by 2024-26, with a keen emphasis on wealth management. At present, the firm caters to approximately 10,000 high net worth clients, backed by a team of 70 investment advisors.

Global Asset Diversification

Confronting the underwhelming performance of the Thai stock exchange and various unresolved negative factors, including internal political risks, Asia Plus is advising investors to diversify their assets globally. The focus is particularly on the US and ASEAN markets. Asia Plus Securities, a frontrunner in the Thai bond market, is offering top-notch investment-grade bonds and equity-linked notes with high-performing shares such as Tesla and Apple as underlying assets.

With a current investment portfolio worth approximately 2 billion baht, Asia Plus Group aims to inflate this figure by 400 million baht through investments in non-listed companies, both domestically and internationally. Further, the company forecasts that the Stock Exchange of Thailand index will oscillate around 1,310 points this year, with a resistance level at 1,523 points.