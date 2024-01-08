en English
Asia

Asia Pacific Gears Up for Investment Surge: 2024 Colliers Global Investor Outlook

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Asia Pacific Gears Up for Investment Surge: 2024 Colliers Global Investor Outlook

In the shadows of a challenging 2023, Asia is now gearing up for a bright new year with an anticipated surge in investment activity, as indicated by the 2024 Colliers Global Investor Outlook. This optimism is anchored in a stabilizing policy environment, alignment of expectations between buyers and sellers, and a projected upswing in capital deployment across the Asia Pacific region.

Asian Markets in 2024: A Resurgence in Investment Activity

Markets across Asia – Hong Kong, India, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and Southeast Asia – are expected to witness a robust wave of initial public offerings (IPOs), injecting vitality into the region’s financial landscape. Edward Byun, co-head of Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., envisions a year characterized by India’s growth and heightened interest in markets like Korea and Southeast Asia, striking a healthy balance of regional activity.

Key Themes to Guide Investment Decisions

Drawing from interviews with senior Colliers experts and a survey of over 900 property investors, of which 400 are from the Asia Pacific, six key themes have emerged that are projected to shape investment decisions throughout 2024. These themes are expected to provide investors with a roadmap to navigate the evolving investment landscape in the region.

Capitalizing on the Anticipated Economic Revival

The overarching sentiment for the year to come is one of hope and promise for investors. However, to leverage this economic revival, investors need to move swiftly, conduct meticulous market and sector analyses, and foster productive partnerships. These practices are crucial for unearthing investment value and ultimately, reaping the benefits of the burgeoning Asia Pacific region.

For stakeholders keen on delving deeper, the complete 2024 Global Investor Outlook: Asia Pacific Highlights report from Colliers offers a comprehensive understanding of the investment landscape.

Asia Business Investments
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

