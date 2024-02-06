Ashok Leyland Infuses Capital into Electric Vehicle Arm, Switch Mobility

Indian commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, has embarked on a significant investment in Switch Mobility, its electric vehicle division in India and the UK. The company committed to investing 1,200 crore Indian Rupees (INR) and has already injected 662 crore INR during the December quarter. The remaining amount is set to be invested in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

Investment Aims

The primary purpose of this investment is to finance the capital expenditure, research and development, and operational requirements of Switch Mobility. The company is currently gearing up to launch a new light commercial vehicle in the first half of 2025. Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland, stated that while the company is receptive to external investments in Switch Mobility, there is no immediate necessity due to Ashok Leyland's backing.

Growing Investor Confidence

Hinduja emphasized that as Switch Mobility expands its product range and increases volumes, investor confidence is on the rise. Ashok Leyland may contemplate raising debt for Switch Mobility, now boasting a robust balance sheet, or continue to supply capital as required.

Record-High Sales Volumes

In addition to the investment, Ashok Leyland has registered record-high sales volumes, exceeding its pre-COVID-19 peak with 138,416 units sold in the first three quarters of 2023-24. The company reported an impressive operating margin of 12% and a net profit of 580 crore INR for the December quarter. Despite this success, Shenu Agarwal, Ashok Leyland's Managing Director and CEO, predicts that the medium and heavy commercial vehicles sector will not surpass pre-COVID-19 peak volumes for the entire fiscal year. The sector experienced a 3.5% year-on-year growth in the third quarter of FY24, but the forecast remains subdued for the next quarter.