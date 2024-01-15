en English
Business

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Ashish Kacholia Trims Stakes in Best Agrolife, ADF Foods

Noted investor Ashish Kacholia, famed for his potent market sway, has scaled down his stakes in two small-cap corporations, Best Agrolife and ADF Foods, during the December quarter. This move was revealed in the Shareholding Pattern put forth by BSE-listed firms when a solitary investor’s stake touches or exceeds a 1% threshold.

Shifting Shares

Kacholia’s stake in Best Agrolife saw a drop from 2.25% to 1.36%. This followed the company’s stock price witnessing a 42% slump over the preceding year, with an additional 4% dip in January. Best Agrolife, founded in 1992, champions crop protection and ensures food safety within India and overseas.

Meanwhile, Kacholia’s stake in ADF Foods slipped below the 1% mark. Despite the overall downward trend, the company managed to register returns of nearly 36% during the same period. ADF Foods, a global food manufacturing powerhouse, proffers a variety of products such as sauces, pickles, chutneys, and frozen foods across more than 55 nations. At present, both companies’ shares trade beneath their 50-day and 200-day SMAs.

Market Movements

On a recent trading day, Best Agrolife’s shares saw a marginal uptick, while ADF Foods reported a slight drop. Kacholia’s portfolio, comprising over 47 stocks, surpasses a valuation of Rs 2,937.4 crore, spanning various sectors from hospitality to manufacturing.

Kacholia began his journey in the world of broking with the establishment of Lucky Securities in 1995. He later co-founded Hungama Digital with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, venturing into portfolio building in 2003. These instrumental adjustments in his portfolio come at a time when the investor is strategically aligning his investments with market movements and sectoral growth projections.

Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

