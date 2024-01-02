en English
Business

Ascential Finalizes Sale of Digital Commerce Business, Announces Leadership Transition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Ascential PLC, the London-based business-to-business media and events company, has finalized the sale of its digital commerce business to New York-based Omnicom Group Inc. This deal, first announced in October, marks the completion of one part of a larger transaction that also includes the sale of Ascential’s product design business to funds advised by Apax Partners LLP. The combined enterprise value of these transactions is GBP 1.4 billion, resulting in cash proceeds of GBP 1.2 billion.

Leadership Transitions

Following the closure of the sale, there has been a reshuffle in Ascential’s executive suite. Duncan Painter, who served as CEO of Ascential for 12 years, has resigned from his position. He will now helm Flywheel Digital, a new sector within Omnicom. His successor is Philip Thomas, previously the CEO of Ascential Intelligence & Events, who has been appointed as the new executive director and CEO of Ascential. The company’s board expressed their gratitude to Painter for his leadership and expressed enthusiasm for the new phase of growth under Thomas.

Financial Re-structuring

Concurrent with these leadership changes and sales, Ascential has secured a new GBP 200 million multi-currency revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks. This facility includes an option to raise additional debt of GBP 25 million by March and up to GBP 75 million over the facility’s lifespan. This new facility will replace the existing GBP 450 million RCF once it’s fully repaid and cancelled after the digital commerce sale.

Upcoming Sale and Market Impact

Regulatory approvals have been obtained for the sale of the product design business to Wind UK Bidco 3 Ltd, an entity associated with Apax Partners. The completion of this sale is expected at the beginning of February. Amidst these developments, Ascential’s shares saw a slight decrease of 0.3% to 292.40 pence in London on Tuesday around midday.

Business Investments United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

