en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Armor Investment Advisors LLC has raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter, now owning 29,108 shares worth $534,000. Other institutions have also adjusted their stakes in the company. Significant increases and acquisitions were made by institutions like CENTRAL TRUST Co, Certified Advisory Corp, First Horizon Advisors Inc., CVA Family Office LLC, and Allworth Financial LP. Institutional investors now hold a commanding 92.55% of Healthpeak Properties’ stock.

Analysts’ Ratings and Stock Performance

Analysts have provided various ratings for Healthpeak Properties, averaging out to a rating of ‘Hold’ and a consensus target price of $23.50. On the trading day reported, Healthpeak Properties’ stock took a dip of $0.38, reaching a market price of $19.80. The company declared its quarterly earnings, reporting an EPS of $0.12 and generating $556.20 million in revenue. With these figures, the company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, and a beta of 1.00.

Dividends and Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, translating to a payout ratio of 272.73%. As a real estate investment trust, Healthpeak Properties specializes in healthcare-related properties and is part of the prestigious S&P 500.

Comparative Analysis with Boston Properties

Meanwhile, Boston Properties, known as a leading dividend payer, has maintained a consensus rating of ‘Hold’ with a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current market price. The company boasts a dividend yield of 5.59% and a dividend payout ratio of 318.70%. Notably, there has been no insider trading activity in the past three months, and 94.58% of the stock is institutionally owned. However, earnings for the company are expected to decrease by 0.83% in the coming year. Boston Properties is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, with a portfolio totaling 53.5 million square feet spread across 190 properties. The company’s stock has experienced a 3.8% increase since the beginning of the year and is currently trading at $70.17. Short interest in the company has seen a decrease of 6.2%, and the company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on January 30th, 2024.

0
Business Investments
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Belgium's Central Bank Looks to Extend Governor's Tenure, European Payments Initiative Gears Up for 2024 Launch

By Mazhar Abbas

FDA Clears Mead Johnson, Indian Bonds Surge, Times Square Celebrates 2024, and Contrasting New Year's Speeches - Major Global News

By Momen Zellmi

Global Round-Up: Financial Moves and Geopolitical Events Setting the Stage for 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic ...
@Business · 4 mins
2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic ...
heart comment 0
VST Tillers Tractors Sales Slump: A 46.6% Drop in December 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

VST Tillers Tractors Sales Slump: A 46.6% Drop in December 2023
India’s Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions
Generative AI: The Game-Changer for Businesses in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Generative AI: The Game-Changer for Businesses in 2024
Rajma Chawal for ₹500 at Airport Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media

By BNN Correspondents

Rajma Chawal for ₹500 at Airport Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media
Latest Headlines
World News
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
3 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
4 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
4 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
4 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
4 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
5 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
5 mins
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
7 mins
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
7 mins
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
3 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
33 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
36 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
56 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
59 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
2 hours
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app