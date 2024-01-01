Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Armor Investment Advisors LLC has raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter, now owning 29,108 shares worth $534,000. Other institutions have also adjusted their stakes in the company. Significant increases and acquisitions were made by institutions like CENTRAL TRUST Co, Certified Advisory Corp, First Horizon Advisors Inc., CVA Family Office LLC, and Allworth Financial LP. Institutional investors now hold a commanding 92.55% of Healthpeak Properties’ stock.

Analysts’ Ratings and Stock Performance

Analysts have provided various ratings for Healthpeak Properties, averaging out to a rating of ‘Hold’ and a consensus target price of $23.50. On the trading day reported, Healthpeak Properties’ stock took a dip of $0.38, reaching a market price of $19.80. The company declared its quarterly earnings, reporting an EPS of $0.12 and generating $556.20 million in revenue. With these figures, the company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, and a beta of 1.00.

Dividends and Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, translating to a payout ratio of 272.73%. As a real estate investment trust, Healthpeak Properties specializes in healthcare-related properties and is part of the prestigious S&P 500.

Comparative Analysis with Boston Properties

Meanwhile, Boston Properties, known as a leading dividend payer, has maintained a consensus rating of ‘Hold’ with a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current market price. The company boasts a dividend yield of 5.59% and a dividend payout ratio of 318.70%. Notably, there has been no insider trading activity in the past three months, and 94.58% of the stock is institutionally owned. However, earnings for the company are expected to decrease by 0.83% in the coming year. Boston Properties is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, with a portfolio totaling 53.5 million square feet spread across 190 properties. The company’s stock has experienced a 3.8% increase since the beginning of the year and is currently trading at $70.17. Short interest in the company has seen a decrease of 6.2%, and the company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on January 30th, 2024.