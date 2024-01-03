en English
Business

ARCpoint Inc. to Raise US$1,600,000 through Non-Brokered Private Placement

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
ARCpoint Inc. to Raise US$1,600,000 through Non-Brokered Private Placement

ARCpoint Inc., a prominent franchise system hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, has unveiled plans to raise funds up to US$1,600,000. This substantial amount is to be secured through a non-brokered private placement, which will involve the sale of up to 16,000,000 subordinate voting shares, each valued at US$0.10.

Aiming for Operational Growth

The funds garnered through this offering are slated for use towards operational expenses and general corporate purposes, signifying ARCpoint’s intention to bolster its corporate strength and operational efficiency. The move showcases the company’s steadfast commitment to its growth plans and its determination to uphold its standing as a leading franchise system.

Insider Participation in the Offering

The offering also encompasses potential purchases by ARCpoint’s directors, officers, and insiders of up to US$450,000 in shares. This aspect of the offering is classified as a ‘related party transaction’ under the Multilateral Instrument 61-101. However, ARCpoint has invoked exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, based on the grounds that the transaction’s value does not exceed 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Subject to Regulatory Approvals

The successful completion of the offering is contingent upon the receipt of regulatory approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange. Additionally, the securities will be subject to a four-month hold period in compliance with Canadian securities laws. This is a standard practice to ensure the stability and integrity of the market.

ARCpoint’s Diverse Operations

ARCpoint Inc. operates through two primary channels – ARCpoint Franchise Group LLC and ARCpoint Corporate Labs LLC. ARCpoint Labs, franchised by the former, focus on drug testing, alcohol screening, and clinical lab testing among other services. The latter serves as an innovation hub, developing technology and services to support the franchise system, thereby further strengthening ARCpoint’s market position.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

