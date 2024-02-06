Aquiline Capital Partners Invests in Health Prime, Boosting Health Tech Capabilities

Aquiline Capital Partners LP, a private investment firm managing over $10 billion in assets, has made a majority investment in Health Prime International. The latter, a renowned provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for physician practices, is expected to leverage this investment to enhance its capabilities and services, and accelerate its growth trajectory.

Distinguished Partnerships and Strategic Growth

Health Prime, since its establishment in 2004, has expanded to serve over 800 clients across 50 specialties through a unique multi-shore delivery model. Its robust growth can be attributed to its distinctive end-to-end RCM services, bolstered by proprietary technologies like Datalytics and Prime Flow. These technologies are compatible with nearly all electronic medical records (EMRs), enabling Health Prime to offer valuable insights and results for healthcare practices.

The company has been on an acquisition spree, with four successful mergers and acquisitions since 2019. This trend positions Health Prime for continued strategic growth through future acquisitions. AB Private Credit Investors facilitated the unitranche debt financing for the deal, while TripleTree acted as the financial advisor to Health Prime.

Aquiline's Investment and Future Impact

For Aquiline, their investment in Health Prime aligns with their focus on the financial services and technology sectors. The firm's deep network and extensive experience within healthcare technology is set to be beneficial as they collaborate with Health Prime to achieve long-term goals. Guggenheim, Lincoln, and Rothschild served as financial advisors to Aquiline, with Ropes & Gray providing legal counsel.

Expressing his enthusiasm about Aquiline's investment, Pranil Vadgama, CEO of Health Prime, indicated that their extensive network and experience in healthcare technology are assets that will help Health Prime reach its long-term objectives, and solidify its position as a leader in the health tech industry.