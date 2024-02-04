Applied Nutrition Eyes Public Listing Amid Rapid Growth

Applied Nutrition, a Liverpool-based company, is reportedly considering a public listing. The company has been engaging with investment bankers for several weeks to explore the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO) that might take place in the coming autumn. This significant step for Applied Nutrition comes as part of its strategy to expand its presence and raise capital through public markets. An IPO would open doors for the company to offer shares to the public, potentially attracting a broader investor base, and providing it with additional resources for growth and development.

Strategic Move Towards Expansion

The move towards an IPO reflects Applied Nutrition's ambitions to scale up its operations and enhance its footprint in the nutrition sector. This strategic decision is a clear indication of the company's plans to leverage the public markets to fuel its growth and expansion. However, the company is yet to announce a final decision regarding the timing or the valuation it might seek through the listing process.

Rapid Growth and Ambitious Targets

In recent times, Applied Nutrition has witnessed a surge in sales and profits, with a 74% rise in turnover to 61.2m and an 80% rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to 18.1m. The company has set an ambitious sales target of 100m for the current financial year, coupled with a 1bn valuation aim for its public listing. This significant growth ambition is an indication of the company's confidence in its business model and its products.

Healthy Growth in US Operations

Applied Nutrition's US operation is also on a healthy growth trajectory, contributing positively to the company's overall performance. This international growth is a testament to the company's global appeal and its ability to penetrate markets beyond its home country. As the company prepares for a possible IPO, this growth in international markets is likely to bolster investor confidence and enhance the appeal of its public offering.