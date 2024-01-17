APCM Makes Significant Share Acquisitions in Japan Gold Corp, Cabral Gold, and Talisker Resources

Arbiter Partner Capital Management LLC (APCM), a renowned investment management firm based in New York, has made a significant splash in the stock market by disclosing a series of historical transactions involving shares of different companies. This move marks a strategic addition to APCM's expansive portfolio, underscoring their keen eye for potential opportunities in diverse sectors.

Acquisition of Common Shares

In a noteworthy move, APCM has reported the acquisition of 10,000,000 Common Shares of Japan Gold Corp for a hefty C$2,000,000. This investment has resulted in an impressive increase in the firm's ownership to 11.96%. Additionally, APCM has further bolstered their stake with the purchase of 300,000 Common Shares at a price of C$0.10 per share. This maneuver demonstrates APCM's confidence in the potential of Japan Gold Corp and its business ventures.

Investments in Cabral Gold Inc. and Talisker Resources Ltd.

Moving beyond Japan Gold Corp, APCM has also cast its sights on Cabral Gold Inc. and Talisker Resources Ltd. The firm acquired 30,000 Common Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. for C$3,450 and 10,000 reverse-split adjusted Common Shares of Talisker Resources Ltd. for C$4,500. These purchases represent APCM's diversified investment approach, highlighting both its risk management strategy and its commitment to identifying potential growth stocks.

Additional Warrants

On top of the common shares, APCM also holds warrants for both Cabral Gold Inc. and Talisker Resources Ltd. These warrants, if exercised, would further increase APCM's holdings in these companies to approximately 10% each. This strategic positioning could potentially lead to a significant uptick in APCM's influence and say in the respective companies' future endeavors.

The early warning reports detailing these transactions have been made available on SEDARplus.ca, offering a comprehensive view of APCM's strategic investment moves. For further information, queries can be directed towards Joshua Musher, the Chief Compliance Officer of APCM, who stands ready to shed more light on the company's investment decisions and future plans.