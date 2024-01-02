Antique Forecasts Bright Future for BHEL: A Potential Comeback in 2024

Antique, an investment firm, has spotlighted Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) as a company possessing significant turnaround potential. The firm’s analysts predict a strong surge in BHEL’s order intake, expecting it to cross the ₹60,000 crore threshold in the fiscal year 2024, assuming that a substantial order from NLC India Limited (NLCIL), formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, is confirmed before March 2024.

BHEL’s Growth Trajectory

This anticipated order is perceived as an integral part of BHEL’s growth trajectory and its potential comeback in the market. The company has been channeling efforts towards enhancing its operational efficiencies and broadening its market share. The positive outlook by Antique underscores a potential upswing in BHEL’s performance and market standing, provided the projected orders come to fruition as anticipated.

(Read Also: Congress Shows Willingness for Seat Sharing in 2024 Elections)

Market Optimism

Notably, BHEL emerged as the lowest bidder for the ₹19,422-crore project, outpacing L&T, according to reports. This development further strengthens the strong market optimism surrounding BHEL. Concurrently, Motilal Oswal anticipates sustained market positivity, maintaining an upbeat outlook and an overweight position on sectors such as BFSI, industrials, real estate, auto, and consumer discretionary.

(Read Also: India’s Domestic Markets in 2024: What Investors Need to Watch)

BHEL’s Performance in 2023

Reflecting on the year 2023, BHEL’s total sales witnessed a 7 percent increase, climbing to 32,82,357 units from 30,68,129 units in 2022. This performance lends credence to the positive market sentiment and the prospect of a successful turnaround for the company.

Read More