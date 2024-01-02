en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Antique Forecasts Bright Future for BHEL: A Potential Comeback in 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:43 am EST
Antique Forecasts Bright Future for BHEL: A Potential Comeback in 2024

Antique, an investment firm, has spotlighted Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) as a company possessing significant turnaround potential. The firm’s analysts predict a strong surge in BHEL’s order intake, expecting it to cross the ₹60,000 crore threshold in the fiscal year 2024, assuming that a substantial order from NLC India Limited (NLCIL), formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited, is confirmed before March 2024.

BHEL’s Growth Trajectory

This anticipated order is perceived as an integral part of BHEL’s growth trajectory and its potential comeback in the market. The company has been channeling efforts towards enhancing its operational efficiencies and broadening its market share. The positive outlook by Antique underscores a potential upswing in BHEL’s performance and market standing, provided the projected orders come to fruition as anticipated.

(Read Also: Congress Shows Willingness for Seat Sharing in 2024 Elections)

Market Optimism

Notably, BHEL emerged as the lowest bidder for the ₹19,422-crore project, outpacing L&T, according to reports. This development further strengthens the strong market optimism surrounding BHEL. Concurrently, Motilal Oswal anticipates sustained market positivity, maintaining an upbeat outlook and an overweight position on sectors such as BFSI, industrials, real estate, auto, and consumer discretionary.

(Read Also: India’s Domestic Markets in 2024: What Investors Need to Watch)

BHEL’s Performance in 2023

Reflecting on the year 2023, BHEL’s total sales witnessed a 7 percent increase, climbing to 32,82,357 units from 30,68,129 units in 2022. This performance lends credence to the positive market sentiment and the prospect of a successful turnaround for the company.

Read More

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

X Corp's 2024: A Year of Technological Breakthroughs and Unprecedented Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Kampala City Traders Association Pushes for Innovation Amidst Global Competition

By Muthana Al-Najjar

KACITA Chairman Advocates for Strategic Business Planning and Railway Investment

By Israel Ojoko

Financial Prudence Shines as No New Vehicles Purchased for 2024 Conference

By Israel Ojoko

Truck Drivers' Strike Sparks Fuel Shortage Panic in Maharashtra ...
@Business · 14 mins
Truck Drivers' Strike Sparks Fuel Shortage Panic in Maharashtra ...
heart comment 0
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study’s Lessons for the Economy

By Muhammad Jawad

Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
Navigating 2024: Australia’s Economic Forecast Amid Interest Rate Cuts

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating 2024: Australia's Economic Forecast Amid Interest Rate Cuts
New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
Tech Failures in New Zealand: A Cautionary Tale

By Mazhar Abbas

Tech Failures in New Zealand: A Cautionary Tale
Latest Headlines
World News
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
3 mins
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
4 mins
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
5 mins
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
6 mins
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
David Warner's Test Retirement: Speculation Surges Over Successor
7 mins
David Warner's Test Retirement: Speculation Surges Over Successor
Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'
8 mins
Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'
Meeting Underscores Parliaments' Vital Role in Democratic Governance and Reform
9 mins
Meeting Underscores Parliaments' Vital Role in Democratic Governance and Reform
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
10 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
Uganda's Economic Affairs: A Shared Responsibility
10 mins
Uganda's Economic Affairs: A Shared Responsibility
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
10 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
28 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
31 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
51 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app