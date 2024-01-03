Anthony J. Annino Takes Helm as New Head of Longevity at Obra Capital

Obra Capital, Inc., a prominent asset management firm, has announced the appointment of Anthony J. Annino as the new Senior Managing Director, Head of Longevity. With William Ketterer vacating the position for new pursuits, Annino will be helming the firm’s longevity portfolio management and strategy.

Annino’s Proficient Leadership

Annino, the former CEO of RiverRock Funds LLC, is celebrated for his strategic acumen, regulatory expertise, and substantial industry connections. His tenure at RiverRock saw him managing life-settlement policies with a significant face value and streamlining internal operations. His leadership capabilities were further honed during his stint as President and CIO of Perspecta Trust LLC, following his early career at Cambridge Trust Company. Annino’s academic credentials are equally impressive, holding a B.A. in Business Administration and an M.B.A. He also carries the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and has made significant contributions to various financial, philanthropic, and health organizations.

Obra Capital’s Strategic Expansion

Annino’s appointment is timed with Obra’s strategic expansion, underscored by the acquisition of Unified Life Insurance, a well-established life and health insurance carrier. Unified, with its approximately 100,000 active policyholders and 49 associated licenses, stands as a leader in reinsurance M&A. This strategic acquisition empowers Obra Capital to extend its existing longevity strategy and offerings, ensuring stable and resilient cash flows and higher targeted absolute returns for its investors.

Obra Capital’s Global Reach

Obra Capital, with approximately $4.4 billion in assets under management at the close of 2023, specializes in insurance special situations, structured credit, asset-based finance, and longevity. It presents a diverse range of investment opportunities on a global scale, demonstrating a keen understanding of the complex dynamics of financial markets and a robust commitment to its investors.