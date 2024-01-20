Anteros Metals Inc. Acquires Haven Steady VMS Property: A Strategic Expansion in Critical Metals

Anteros Metals Inc., a notable name in the mining and exploration industry, has recently marked a significant expansion of its portfolio. This expansion comes with the acquisition of the Haven Steady VMS Property situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, a move that is expected to strategically broaden the company's targets of copper, zinc, lead, and silver within southcentral Newfoundland.

Acquisition Aligns with Anteros' Exploration Strategy

The CEO of Anteros, Trumbull Fisher, has expressed his excitement about this acquisition. He sees this as a pivotal step forward in the company's exploration strategy for 2024. This strategy is set to be backed by concurrent financing, aligning with the company's plan to support critical metals. The property acquisition and the issuance of Common Shares, as part of the agreement, represent a related party transaction under the Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

Exemptions from MI 61-101 Requirements

The Multilateral Instrument 61-101 is designed to safeguard minority security holders in special transactions. Despite this, Anteros plans to utilise certain exemptions from the requirements of this instrument. This includes valuation and minority shareholder approval, as the company meets the criteria of not being listed on a specified market and the transaction value not exceeding 25% of the company's market capitalization.

The Haven Steady VMS property is known for its complex geological formations, a result of accretionary events from the Paleozoic era. Previous geophysical work and drilling programs on the property have revealed abundant zones of zinc, lead, copper, and silver mineralization.