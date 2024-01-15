en English
Business

Andrew Webb to Assume Leadership of Ecora Resources PLC

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
In a significant development, Ecora Resources PLC has announced the appointment of Andrew Webb as the non-executive Chair of the Board. Webb will join the board as an independent non-executive director and Chair designate on 15 January 2024, and is set to assume the role of Chair following the 2024 Annual General Meeting on 2 May. Webb’s appointment comes as a result of a detailed and rigorous selection process, aided by an external search firm.

Transition of Leadership

Webb will succeed Patrick Meier who has provided steadfast leadership during his tenure. The board expressed gratitude to Meier for his service and leadership over the past nine years. The transition marks the end of Meier’s maximum term with the company, and the dawn of a new era under Webb’s chairmanship.

A Rich Career Background

The newly-appointed Chair of the Board, Webb, boasts a significant professional history. He has spent much of his career at N M Rothschild & Sons, where he served as managing director. Additionally, he has gained experience serving on the board of Kenmare Resources, along with other entities in both the private and not-for-profit sectors. His deep understanding of natural resources and mining and his leadership skills are expected to be assets for Ecora Resources.

A New Chapter for Ecora Resources

Webb has expressed his enthusiasm about joining Ecora at this pivotal stage in the company’s growth. He is keen to contribute to Ecora’s continued success in its investment endeavors. As a leading royalty company, Ecora Resources is committed to supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating a sustainable future. With Webb at the helm, the company aims to enhance its global recognition as the royalty company of choice, synonymous with sustainable commodities, and continue to grow and diversify its royalty portfolio in line with its strategy.

Business Investments
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

