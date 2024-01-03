en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Analyst Ratings Point to Positive Outlook for Sabra Health Care REIT

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:39 pm EST
Analyst Ratings Point to Positive Outlook for Sabra Health Care REIT

Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) have seen a mix of bullish and bearish views in recent times. Over the past quarter, five analysts have provided their perspectives, with the latest ratings showing an uptick in optimism compared to previous months. The present 12-month average price target for SBRA has risen to $15.8, marking a 12.86% increase from the preceding average of $14.00. This target encompasses a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $15.00.

Analyst Evaluations and Sabra’s Market Position

The analysts’ assessments, factoring in diverse financial metrics, sketch a portrait of Sabra Health Care REIT’s market position. The company, functioning as a healthcare real estate investment trust, boasts a positive revenue growth of 14.82% as of September 30, 2023. However, it grapples with subpar net margin, return on equity, and return on assets. Sabra’s market capitalization lags behind industry standards, and it maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, suggesting a measured approach to debt management.

Significance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings are pivotal for comprehending stock performance, as they derive from meticulous analysis of a company’s financials, engagements with insiders, and market conditions. Despite proffering expert insights, these ratings remain predictions and are subject to the analysts’ personal judgments.

Comparative Analysis of Sabra and EPR Properties

Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) and EPR Properties (EPR) are juxtaposed based on factors such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, media sentiment, valuation, risk, community ranking, and dividends. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $14.59, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%, while EPR Properties carries a consensus target price of $47.19, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Sabra Health Care REIT received more outperform votes from MarketBeat users than EPR Properties. Also, Sabra Health Care REIT carries a higher media sentiment score and disburses a higher dividend yield with a lower payout ratio. Moreover, it boasts a higher institutional ownership percentage and a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties. Conversely, EPR Properties outperforms Sabra Health Care REIT in terms of revenue, earnings, return on equity, and 11 of the 20 compared factors between the two stocks.

0
Business Investments
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Matrixport's Report Sparks Debate Over Bitcoin Spot ETF Approvals
A stark warning from Matrixport, a cryptocurrency investment services provider, has ignited debate among market analysts and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The firm’s report, released recently, predicts the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may reject all pending Bitcoin spot ETF applications in January, potentially triggering a significant drop in Bitcoin’s value. Matrixport’s Bearish Prediction The report
Matrixport's Report Sparks Debate Over Bitcoin Spot ETF Approvals
Swiss Stock Market Reopens to Positive Trend; Novartis AG Shines
3 mins ago
Swiss Stock Market Reopens to Positive Trend; Novartis AG Shines
Whales Market on Solana: A Game-Changer in OTC Decentralized Exchange Space
3 mins ago
Whales Market on Solana: A Game-Changer in OTC Decentralized Exchange Space
Casino Group Announces Major Financial Restructuring
2 mins ago
Casino Group Announces Major Financial Restructuring
Fosi Audio: The Innovative Force Reshaping the HiFi Industry in 2023
2 mins ago
Fosi Audio: The Innovative Force Reshaping the HiFi Industry in 2023
Garbage Collection Cost Rise in Buncombe County: A Quest for New Vendors Begins
2 mins ago
Garbage Collection Cost Rise in Buncombe County: A Quest for New Vendors Begins
Latest Headlines
World News
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
20 seconds
Mackenzie Hughes Speaks Out: The Changing Landscape of Professional Golf
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
32 seconds
Athlete Protests and Viewer Trends: The Resilience of Major Sports Leagues
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
1 min
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
2 mins
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
2 mins
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
2 mins
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
Kaia Gerber's Rigorous Workout: The Secret Behind the Supermodel's Strength
2 mins
Kaia Gerber's Rigorous Workout: The Secret Behind the Supermodel's Strength
Al Ain Marathon Series: A Display of Endurance and Equestrian Mastery
2 mins
Al Ain Marathon Series: A Display of Endurance and Equestrian Mastery
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
3 mins
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
50 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
52 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app