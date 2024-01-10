en English
Business

Analyst DeVries Spotlights Undervalued Financial Stocks with Promising Risk-Reward

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Analyst DeVries Spotlights Undervalued Financial Stocks with Promising Risk-Reward

Mark DeVries, a revered financial analyst from Deutsche Bank, has brought into the limelight several financial stocks that he believes are grossly undervalued. His optimistic perspective is backed by a comprehensive assessment of their financial strength, potential for growth, and the current economic climate.

Reassessing the Risk-Reward Balance

DeVries’ scrutiny of the financial sector has led him to identify stocks with an attractive risk-reward balance. He argues that the economic weakness many investors fear is overstated and factored into the prices of these stocks, thus presenting a golden opportunity for discerning investors.

Spotlight on Consumer Lending

In the consumer lending domain, DeVries vouches for Synchrony (SYF), a company he believes is excessively discounted due to concerns over late fee revenue. However, he contends that the company holds a more conservative reservation approach compared to its peers, which signals a better risk management strategy. Furthermore, Ally Financial (ALLY) grabs DeVries’ attention for its distinct advantage in terms of net interest margin and return on equity. This, he believes, indicates a potential for growth.

Resilience amidst Challenges

OneMain (OMF) is another entity under DeVries’ radar, primarily for its resilient business model that suggests stability amidst economic challenges. This resilience, DeVries suggests, is a testament to the company’s robustness, making it an attractive investment.

SLM Corporation and the Student Lending Market

In the student lending segment, DeVries projects a bright future for SLM Corporation (SLM). He believes that the corporation could experience market share gains and benefit from changes in credit dynamics, thereby boosting its prospects.

While DeVries’ optimistic outlook is compelling, it is crucial for investors to monitor market conditions and company performance for informed investment decisions. DeVries’ insights offer a fresh perspective in navigating the financial sector, spotlighting stocks that may have been overlooked in the market’s economic apprehension.

Business Investments
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Business

