en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AMS Investors Face Steep Decline in Share Price Amidst Insider Buying

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
AMS Investors Face Steep Decline in Share Price Amidst Insider Buying

Investors of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) have encountered a significant tumble of 28% in their share value over the past five years, with a sharper downturn of 22% over the previous year. This downward trajectory, however, has not affected the company insiders who have been actively buying shares, possibly indicating a growing internal confidence in the organization’s future.

Contrasting Share Price and EPS

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) over the last five years have seen a decrease at a yearly rate of 2.4%. This decline does not entirely explain the steeper annual fall of 6% in the share price, hinting at a potential worsening of market sentiment towards AMS.

Shareholder Returns and Dividend Cushion

On considering the total shareholder return (TSR), which factors in dividends and other elements, the loss stands slightly lower at 26% over the same five-year period. This indicates that dividends have slightly softened the impact of the share price losses.

AMS Performance vs Market

The performance of AMS starkly contrasts with the broader market, which experienced a gain of 2.7% in the last year. Over a five-year period, AMS shareholders have faced an average annual loss of 5%. This data suggests that despite the insider buying activity, the company has underperformed and potential investors must scrutinize the quality of the business before investing.

Reflection of Market Returns

AMS forms part of the British stock market, and its performance mirrors the market’s weighted average returns. This insight is crucial for investors considering the company’s prospects in the light of the overall market performance.

0
Business Investments United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

News24 and Corporate Partners: A Collaborative Push for a Better South Africa

By Israel Ojoko

Eurostar Reprimanded by ASA for 'Misleading' Fare Promotion

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Ford and GM's Diverging Paths in Autonomous Vehicle Technology

By Justice Nwafor

Northern Ireland's Gambling Industry Statistics for 2022 Unveiled

By Rizwan Shah

Bulgaria's Energy Landscape: Downturn in Power Production, Rise of Ren ...
@Bulgaria · 2 mins
Bulgaria's Energy Landscape: Downturn in Power Production, Rise of Ren ...
heart comment 0
Sony Music Sues OFRA Cosmetics: A $49 Million Copyright Infringement Case

By Mazhar Abbas

Sony Music Sues OFRA Cosmetics: A $49 Million Copyright Infringement Case
Altus Power Steps Up Expansion with Strategic Acquisition and New Capital

By Olalekan Adigun

Altus Power Steps Up Expansion with Strategic Acquisition and New Capital
ecoSPIRITS France and La Maison du Whisky Launch a Circular Retail Initiative

By Mahnoor Jehangir

ecoSPIRITS France and La Maison du Whisky Launch a Circular Retail Initiative
Foodpanda Empowers Its Delivery Riders with Comprehensive Benefits in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Foodpanda Empowers Its Delivery Riders with Comprehensive Benefits in Bangladesh
Latest Headlines
World News
NorthEast United FC Secures Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali for the Upcoming Season
9 seconds
NorthEast United FC Secures Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali for the Upcoming Season
Mother-of-Three's Near-Death Experience Highlights Dangers of 'Skinny Jabs'
25 seconds
Mother-of-Three's Near-Death Experience Highlights Dangers of 'Skinny Jabs'
Nikki Haley's Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine
2 mins
Nikki Haley's Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine
Michigan's Resilient Journey to Potential National Championship Amid Controversies
2 mins
Michigan's Resilient Journey to Potential National Championship Amid Controversies
Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate
2 mins
Media Preparedness for Potential Trump Second Term: An Ongoing Debate
A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates
3 mins
A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates
Nebraska's Nick Henrich Bids Farewell to Football Following Recurring Injury
3 mins
Nebraska's Nick Henrich Bids Farewell to Football Following Recurring Injury
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-up of Recent Matches
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-up of Recent Matches
Brodie Spencer's Recall from Motherwell: A Twist in the Tale
4 mins
Brodie Spencer's Recall from Motherwell: A Twist in the Tale
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
51 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
51 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app