AMS Investors Face Steep Decline in Share Price Amidst Insider Buying

Investors of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS) have encountered a significant tumble of 28% in their share value over the past five years, with a sharper downturn of 22% over the previous year. This downward trajectory, however, has not affected the company insiders who have been actively buying shares, possibly indicating a growing internal confidence in the organization’s future.

Contrasting Share Price and EPS

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) over the last five years have seen a decrease at a yearly rate of 2.4%. This decline does not entirely explain the steeper annual fall of 6% in the share price, hinting at a potential worsening of market sentiment towards AMS.

Shareholder Returns and Dividend Cushion

On considering the total shareholder return (TSR), which factors in dividends and other elements, the loss stands slightly lower at 26% over the same five-year period. This indicates that dividends have slightly softened the impact of the share price losses.

AMS Performance vs Market

The performance of AMS starkly contrasts with the broader market, which experienced a gain of 2.7% in the last year. Over a five-year period, AMS shareholders have faced an average annual loss of 5%. This data suggests that despite the insider buying activity, the company has underperformed and potential investors must scrutinize the quality of the business before investing.

Reflection of Market Returns

AMS forms part of the British stock market, and its performance mirrors the market’s weighted average returns. This insight is crucial for investors considering the company’s prospects in the light of the overall market performance.