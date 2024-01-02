Amphastar Pharmaceuticals: Riding the Momentum Investing Wave

Momentum investing – the strategy of riding the wave of stock prices – is a delicate dance of timing and intuition. One of the tools that investors leverage to identify potential investment opportunities is the Zacks Momentum Style Score, an integral part of the Zacks Style Scores system. This system contributes to the assessment of stocks by combining the Zacks Rank, a stock rating system, with additional Style Scores. One company that recently lit up the radar with a high Momentum Style Score of A is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH), suggesting a robust trend in its stock price.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals: A Snapshot

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The company operates through its Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. Despite a recent setback with the FDA failing to approve its nasal spray for opioid overdoses, causing a 15.8% plummet in shares, the company has showcased strong resilience with a remarkable upward trend in its stock price.

Stock Performance and Future Prospects

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently holds a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), indicating its potential for market outperformance. The stock has exhibited a positive short-term price activity, with a 1.53% increase over the past week and a 6.79% increase over the past month, substantially outpacing its industry. Additionally, the stock has catapulted by 31.07% in the past quarter and an impressive 120.74% over the past year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

Supporting the strong momentum of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ stock is the company’s positive trend in earnings estimate revisions. Consensus estimates for full-year earnings have risen from $2.72 to $3.21 in the past 60 days. This upward shift in earnings estimates, combined with robust stock performance, frames Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as a promising momentum investment pick.

The Broader Pharmaceutical Landscape

The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing significant developments across various areas of drug development, such as nuclear medicine, gene editing therapies, antibody drug conjugates, siRNA therapeutics, cell therapies, and peptide drugs. While the market outlook for gene therapies remains uncertain, breakthroughs in oncolytic virus therapy and developments in PROTACs and molecular glues are indicative of potential growth areas within the industry. These advancements, coupled with increasing collaborations and acquisitions, point towards an exciting future for the pharmaceutical sector and for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, in particular.