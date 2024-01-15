en English
Amitabh Bachchan Invests in Ayodhya: A House in the Spiritual Capital

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Amitabh Bachchan Invests in Ayodhya: A House in the Spiritual Capital

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has added a significant feather to his cap of real estate investments with the purchase of a sprawling plot in the spiritual city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The plot, situated in the plush 7-star mixed-use enclave known as ‘The Saraya’, covers approximately 10,000 square feet and carries a price tag of Rs 14.5 crore.

The Saraya: A Symbol of Luxury and Spirituality

The Saraya is a part of an ambitious project helmed by Mumbai-based developer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). This grand venture includes the construction of a five-star palace hotel in collaboration with Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts, setting new standards for luxury in the city. The project is slated for completion by March 2028.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Emotional Connection to Ayodhya

For Bachchan, this investment is more than a mere real estate acquisition. The city of Ayodhya holds a special place in his heart due to its spiritual and cultural significance. The anticipation of constructing a home in this global spiritual capital, which seamlessly blends tradition and modernity, resonates deeply with the actor. The city of Ayodhya is also just a four-hour drive from Bachchan’s birthplace, Prayagraj, further strengthening his emotional ties to the region.

A Vote of Confidence in Ayodhya’s Potential

Bachchan’s investment comes at a crucial time for Ayodhya, which is currently in the spotlight following a series of infrastructure developments. The recent inauguration of a new airport and a revamped railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the growing economic potential of the city. This investment by the actor is seen as a significant vote of confidence in Ayodhya’s economic and spiritual future. The city is also gearing up for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, adding to its cultural and spiritual allure.

India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

