Amitabh Bachchan Buys Luxury Plot in Ayodhya’s The Sarayu

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
Amitabh Bachchan Buys Luxury Plot in Ayodhya's The Sarayu

Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan has made a noteworthy real estate investment by acquiring a plot in The Sarayu, an upcoming 7-star mixed-use development in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The plot, spanning around 10,000 square feet, is valued at approximately 14.5 crore Indian Rupees.

The Sarayu: A Pinnacle of Luxury and Spirituality

The Sarayu, a prestigious project of The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a Mumbai-based developer, has not revealed specific details about the deal. However, industry insiders have provided estimates concerning its size and value. The high-profile enclave, which covers over 51 acres, is located near the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and the upcoming Ayodhya international airport. The Sarayu is set to be officially launched simultaneously with the inauguration of the temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Personal Connections and Future Plans

Amitabh Bachchan shared his personal connection to Ayodhya, expressing excitement about building his home in what he views as the ‘global spiritual capital’. The project includes a plotted development and five-star palace hotel in collaboration with Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. The project completion is slated for March 2028.

Ayodhya: A Rising Star in Real Estate

Ayodhya has experienced a boom in infrastructure development and a surge in land prices following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Babri Masjid site in 2019. The city’s outskirts and inner limits have seen property prices escalate by 25-30% between 2019 and 2023. HoABL, established in 2021, is recognized for bringing transparency to land buying and has a global customer base. The company has ambitious plans to invest in luxury hotels in various Indian cities, with a total investment pegged at 2,000 crore Rupees.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

