en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amit Shah Champions India as Preferred Investment Destination at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
Amit Shah Champions India as Preferred Investment Destination at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, emphatically underscored India’s thriving investment scenario during the closing ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. In a speech that was both illuminating and confident, Shah outlined why India, and Gujarat specifically, has become the go-to destination for foreign investments worldwide.

Global Leaders Gather at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

The summit, held in Gandhinagar, saw the participation of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations, along with global leaders. The event was a hotbed of key discussions, which included trade and collaborative initiatives with Russia and Thailand. Furthermore, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the Agro and Food Processing Sector, marking significant progress in the business landscape of Gujarat.

Unveiling of Strategic Initiatives and Policies

Minister Shah was expected to, and indeed did, outline strategic initiatives and policies aimed at enhancing Gujarat’s status as a thriving business hub. Also on the agenda was the semiconductor ecosystem, a sector that has been gaining momentum in recent times. A highlight of the event was the announcement of a cutting-edge semiconductor plant in Sanand, Ahmedabad by the Korean tech giant, Simmtech.

India as a Preferred Investment Destination

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This event served as a platform to project India as an attractive investment destination. Shah’s presence further amplified this message, cementing the government’s dedication to promoting investment and economic growth. His statement unequivocally reflected the Indian government’s commitment to fostering economic development and attracting foreign direct investment, thereby leading to growth and development within the nation and specifically in the state of Gujarat.

0
Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
56 seconds ago
Aldi's Whiskys Make a Mark at the Scotch Whisky Masters, Delivering Quality at Affordable Prices
In an industry where price tags often reflect status, Aldi’s collection of whiskys has stirred the pot, showcasing that exceptional quality can indeed be affordable. Their remarkable achievement at the Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters, an esteemed annual competition, is a testament to this. The supermarket’s whiskys were not only recognized but also awarded top
Aldi's Whiskys Make a Mark at the Scotch Whisky Masters, Delivering Quality at Affordable Prices
Heliostar Metals Files Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Ana Paula Project
7 mins ago
Heliostar Metals Files Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Ana Paula Project
Human-Centric Technology: Enhancing Human Potential and Reshaping Industries
8 mins ago
Human-Centric Technology: Enhancing Human Potential and Reshaping Industries
European Markets Rise: A Look at UK Economic Growth and Anticipated US Inflation Figures
2 mins ago
European Markets Rise: A Look at UK Economic Growth and Anticipated US Inflation Figures
NIE Networks Fuels Growth with 22 New Apprenticeship Opportunities
3 mins ago
NIE Networks Fuels Growth with 22 New Apprenticeship Opportunities
Citigroup Forecasts: Just Eat may Outperform Rivals in European Food Delivery Market
4 mins ago
Citigroup Forecasts: Just Eat may Outperform Rivals in European Food Delivery Market
Latest Headlines
World News
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
1 min
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
John Hinderaker Speculates Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis Could Outshine Trump
1 min
John Hinderaker Speculates Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis Could Outshine Trump
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halted: Global Implications and the Push for Funding
2 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halted: Global Implications and the Push for Funding
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Amid Political Tensions
The Queen's Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre
3 mins
The Queen's Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre
USL Championship's Fidel Barajas Makes Top Ten Most Expensive Outgoing Transfers
3 mins
USL Championship's Fidel Barajas Makes Top Ten Most Expensive Outgoing Transfers
Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction
5 mins
Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
5 mins
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
5 mins
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
1 min
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
27 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app