Amethyst Assets Extends Offer for Amara Holdings, Controls 87.3% of Shares

Amethyst Assets, a private equity firm led by Albert Teo, CEO of Amara Holdings, has extended the closing date of their voluntary unconditional cash offer for Amara Holdings to January 16, 2024. The final offer, priced at 60 cents per share, was initially made on November 14, 2023.

Acquisition of Shares

As of January 2, 2024, Amethyst Assets and its associated parties, including Teo’s family and Dymon Asia, another private equity investor, had acquired a total of 501,968,631 shares. This acquisition represents approximately 87.3% of Amara’s total issued shares. On the same date, Amethyst Assets received acceptances for 412,431,741 shares, indicating control of roughly 71.73% of Amara Holdings.

Share Distribution

It is worth noting that the offerer itself did not hold any shares in Amara. Prior to the offer, the associated parties, also referred to as concert parties, collectively held approximately 73.27% of the shares. In the period between the announcement of the offer and January 2, Amethyst Assets further increased its stake in Amara.

Additional Purchases

Additional purchases were made on the Singapore Exchange, with Teo Kheng Chuan, a close associate of Albert Teo, purchasing 80,000 shares and Amethyst Assets buying 19,433,900 more shares. This move reinforces the private equity firm’s control over Amara Holdings, as it continues to consolidate its position in the Singaporean market.