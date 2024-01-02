en English
Business

Amethyst Assets Extends Offer for Amara Holdings, Controls 87.3% of Shares

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
Amethyst Assets, a private equity firm led by Albert Teo, CEO of Amara Holdings, has extended the closing date of their voluntary unconditional cash offer for Amara Holdings to January 16, 2024. The final offer, priced at 60 cents per share, was initially made on November 14, 2023.

Acquisition of Shares

As of January 2, 2024, Amethyst Assets and its associated parties, including Teo’s family and Dymon Asia, another private equity investor, had acquired a total of 501,968,631 shares. This acquisition represents approximately 87.3% of Amara’s total issued shares. On the same date, Amethyst Assets received acceptances for 412,431,741 shares, indicating control of roughly 71.73% of Amara Holdings.

Share Distribution

It is worth noting that the offerer itself did not hold any shares in Amara. Prior to the offer, the associated parties, also referred to as concert parties, collectively held approximately 73.27% of the shares. In the period between the announcement of the offer and January 2, Amethyst Assets further increased its stake in Amara.

Additional Purchases

Additional purchases were made on the Singapore Exchange, with Teo Kheng Chuan, a close associate of Albert Teo, purchasing 80,000 shares and Amethyst Assets buying 19,433,900 more shares. This move reinforces the private equity firm’s control over Amara Holdings, as it continues to consolidate its position in the Singaporean market.

Business Investments Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

