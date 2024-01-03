en English
Business

American Beacon Funds Undergoes Transformation Post Significant Transaction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
American Beacon Funds Undergoes Transformation Post Significant Transaction

The landscape of American Beacon Funds has undergone a significant transformation following a transaction involving Resolute Investment Managers, Inc. (RIM), its parent company, and Resolute Investment Holdings LLC (RIH), its indirect owner. This transaction, which concluded on December 29, 2023, has led to a series of updates in the management and advisory agreements of the funds under the umbrella of American Beacon Advisors, Inc.

Transaction Sparks a Change in Ownership

An exchange agreement with RIM’s creditors instigated this pivotal transaction, culminating in a change in ownership. Post-transaction, the Manager, a RIM subsidiary, transitioned to full ownership by the new ownership group. This shift triggered a change of control of the Manager and marked the end of the existing management and investment advisory agreements for a vast majority of the funds, barring the American Beacon ARK Transformational Innovation Fund and a select few, categorized as the ‘Outstanding Funds’.

Introduction of New Agreements

Following the termination of the previous agreements, new management and investment advisory agreements—endorsed earlier by shareholders—were initiated for all funds except the Outstanding Funds. The Outstanding Funds, in the interim, are operating under provisional agreements, which will remain effective till shareholder approval is garnered or until the deadline of May 27, 2024, arrives—whichever comes first.

These interim agreements hold a striking resemblance to their predecessors, ensuring that the investment objectives, policies, principal investment strategies, fee rate schedules, and portfolio management of the funds remain unaltered.

Prospectus Updates Reflect Post-Transaction Changes

A supplement issued by American Beacon Advisors, Inc. encapsulates the transformative changes spurred by this transaction. It outlines several deletions and replacements in the prospectus sections assigned to different funds and offers updated information on the Manager and the sub-advisors. Most crucially, it mirrors the post-transaction alterations in control and management agreements.

Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

