Business

Amateurs Triumph in FT’s 2023 Stock-Picking Competition

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
In a year marked by economic uncertainty and market volatility, 2023 emerged as a year of unpredictability and paradoxes in the world of finance. The stock market, against all odds, demonstrated the unanticipated robustness of the US economy, precipitating an equities rally that left even seasoned investors dumbfounded. This climate of unpredictability was highlighted in the Financial Times’ annual stock-picking competition, where professional forecasts of a massive US recession fell flat, resulting in substantial losses for some.

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ and the Rise of Tech Stocks

Portfolios that missed out on the ‘magnificent seven’ tech stocks – Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia, and Apple – found themselves on the back foot. Similarly, those devoid of particular crypto-related companies struggled to keep pace. Defensive sectors, traditionally seen as safe havens, such as utilities, staples, and healthcare, underperformed, further underlining the unconventional market dynamics of 2023.

Amateurs Triumph Over Experts

Despite the downturn in tech stocks and cryptocurrencies in the previous year, almost 60% of participants turned a profit in 2023. This was a stark contrast to the previous year, where merely a quarter managed to do so. The competition underscored the triumph of amateur investors over their expert counterparts, with the top portfolios being significantly long on stocks. The winner, Neil McLean from Scotland, achieved an impressive 146% return with a diverse selection that included a mobile games business, a buy-now-pay-later company, and the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

Steering Clear of Shorting The Market

The top five portfolios in the competition were long on stocks, and the most substantial gains were observed in those who veered away from shorting the market. One notable example was Carvana, which saw a whopping 715% increase. Bitcoin made a striking comeback, more than doubling in price from around $20,000 to $48,000. This rewarded those who had the courage to invest in the face of the negative sentiment surrounding digital assets.

As the dust settles on a whirlwind year, the 2023 FT stock picking competition has left us with a few key takeaways. It has underscored the importance of embracing unpredictability in the market, the potential of tech stocks, and the perils of shorting in an erratic market. But perhaps most crucially, it has demonstrated that in the world of finance, sometimes the amateurs can outshine the professionals.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

