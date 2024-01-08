Alset and HWH International Complete Business Combination, New Ticker ‘HWH’ to List on Nasdaq

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp., trading under the tickers ‘ACAX’ for common stock and ‘ACAXR’ for rights on Nasdaq, has announced the successful completion of its business combination with HWH International Inc., a lifestyle company focusing on health, wealth, and happiness. This merger brings together Alset’s special purpose acquisition capabilities and HWH’s diversified offerings under the pillars of the HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafe, Hapi Travel Destination, and Hapi Wealth Builder.

Birth of a New Ticker on Nasdaq

The aftermath of the merger will see the combined company’s common stock listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker ‘HWH’, starting January 9, 2024. This listing marks a significant turning point for HWH, positioning it for accelerated growth in the burgeoning GIG economy.

The Journey Towards Business Combination

The merger process, which began with Alset’s public entry on Nasdaq in February 2022, culminated in the business combination receiving the green light from Alset’s stockholders on August 1, 2023. As a result, Alset’s Class A common stock and rights have ceased to trade, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter under the ‘HWH’ ticker.

Looking Ahead: Growth and Expansion

The merger’s completion is expected to boost HWH’s growth prospects, with the company set to leverage the opportunities offered by its Nasdaq listing. However, the statement released by both companies also contained forward-looking statements regarding the merger’s anticipated growth and benefits, cautioning that these involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from expectations.

This announcement does not serve as an offer to sell or exchange securities. Both Alset and HWH have filed the relevant details pertaining to the business combination with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).