Alpha Exploration Ltd. Extended Private Placement Set to Close on January 31, 2024

Alpha Exploration Ltd., a corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has received approval from the Exchange to extend the closing date for the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement until January 31, 2024. The offering aims to raise up to $5,000,000 with a unit price of $0.70. To date, the aggregate gross proceeds have reached $4,180,001.

First Tranche and Use of Proceeds

The first tranche of the offering closed successfully on December 7, 2023. The funds raised from this placement are earmarked for the exploration of the Kerkasha Project in Eritrea. In addition, the proceeds will also be utilized to cover operating and administrative expenses, working capital requirements, and other general corporate purposes.

Participation of Insiders

It has been revealed that certain insiders of Alpha Exploration Ltd. may participate in the offering. If that happens, the transaction may be considered a ‘related party transaction’ under regulatory guidelines. However, Alpha Exploration Ltd. is confident that they will meet the exemption criteria from certain formal valuation and minority approval requirements.

Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

The company has issued forward-looking statements regarding the offering terms and the expected use of funds. However, these statements are subject to various risks, including those related to financing, the mining industry, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors are advised to consider these risks while making investment decisions.

Alpha Exploration Ltd. has clarified that the securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to certain restrictions. For further inquiries, interested parties can reach out to the company using the provided contact information.