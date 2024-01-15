en English
Business

Alm. Brand A/S Advances Share Buy-Back Program: Holds 0.21% of Total Shares

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
Alm. Brand A/S Advances Share Buy-Back Program: Holds 0.21% of Total Shares

Financial services group Alm. Brand A/S, based in Denmark, embarked on a share buy-back program, as announced on 5th December 2023, with the purpose of repurchasing its own shares from the market, up to a value of DKK 250 million. This move aligns with the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Safe Harbour Regulations, providing a legal framework to ensure these transactions uphold market integrity and transparency.

Executing the Share Buy-Back Program

During the second week of January 2024, Alm. Brand A/S proceeded with transactions under this share buy-back program. The company now holds a total of 3,257,130 of its own shares, equating to 0.21% of the total number of outstanding shares. This signifies a significant milestone in the program, emphasizing the company’s commitment to its strategic buy-back initiative.

Regulations Governing the Buy-Back

The share buy-back program is conducted in compliance with Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014, more commonly known as MAR, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. These regulations, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations, are the guiding principles that ensure such transactions are conducted transparently and maintain market integrity.

Management of Investor Relations and ESG Reporting

The responsibility of managing investor relations and ESG reporting pertaining to this share buy-back program lies with key personnel such as Mads Thinggaard and Mikael Bo Larsen. They can be contacted via their mobile numbers for additional information and updates regarding the ongoing program.

Business Denmark Investments
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

