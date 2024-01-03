Allcargo Logistics Targets Cost-Cutting Amid Global Slowdown, Plans Equity Fund Raise

Amidst a global logistics slowdown, Allcargo Logistics, a prominent Mumbai-based logistics company, has announced sweeping cost-cutting measures aimed at saving USD 30 million by the end of fiscal 2023-24. Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty unveiled the company’s strategy in a recent interview, which includes workforce rationalization, a hiring freeze, and a hefty investment of USD 100 million in digital transformation and cybersecurity upgrades.

Challenging Times for Allcargo Logistics

Allcargo’s international supply chain operations faced significant setbacks in the July-September 2023 quarter, reporting a steep 35% decline in revenue and a 68% EBITDA drop. However, despite the downturn, Shetty expressed optimism, predicting improvements after December and beyond April.

Plans to Raise Equity Funds

The company also disclosed plans to raise up to INR 300 crore in equity funds for its express logistics business, Gati. Currently underperforming and burdened with debt, Gati plans to utilize the equity funds for a five-year business plan, investments in systems and processes, and debt retirement.

Restructuring Underway

Undergoing a significant restructuring, Allcargo Logistics has sold non-core assets, dealt with partner exits, and acquired stakes, leading to the demerger of its lucrative international business ECU Worldwide into Allcargo ECU Ltd. This restructuring resulted in four listed entities within the Allcargo Group. Moreover, Shetty hinted at TransIndia Real Estate, another group entity, possibly raising funds via an alternative investment fund route.

In a move to enhance shareholder value, Allcargo Logistics Limited also announced the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1, leading to a surge of over 18% in the company’s shares. The bonus shares will be issued on January 2, 2024, capitalizing a sum not exceeding ₹147,41,73,144 from the company’s Free Reserves.