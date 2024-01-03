en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Allcargo Logistics Targets Cost-Cutting Amid Global Slowdown, Plans Equity Fund Raise

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Allcargo Logistics Targets Cost-Cutting Amid Global Slowdown, Plans Equity Fund Raise

Amidst a global logistics slowdown, Allcargo Logistics, a prominent Mumbai-based logistics company, has announced sweeping cost-cutting measures aimed at saving USD 30 million by the end of fiscal 2023-24. Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty unveiled the company’s strategy in a recent interview, which includes workforce rationalization, a hiring freeze, and a hefty investment of USD 100 million in digital transformation and cybersecurity upgrades.

Challenging Times for Allcargo Logistics

Allcargo’s international supply chain operations faced significant setbacks in the July-September 2023 quarter, reporting a steep 35% decline in revenue and a 68% EBITDA drop. However, despite the downturn, Shetty expressed optimism, predicting improvements after December and beyond April.

Plans to Raise Equity Funds

The company also disclosed plans to raise up to INR 300 crore in equity funds for its express logistics business, Gati. Currently underperforming and burdened with debt, Gati plans to utilize the equity funds for a five-year business plan, investments in systems and processes, and debt retirement.

Restructuring Underway

Undergoing a significant restructuring, Allcargo Logistics has sold non-core assets, dealt with partner exits, and acquired stakes, leading to the demerger of its lucrative international business ECU Worldwide into Allcargo ECU Ltd. This restructuring resulted in four listed entities within the Allcargo Group. Moreover, Shetty hinted at TransIndia Real Estate, another group entity, possibly raising funds via an alternative investment fund route.

In a move to enhance shareholder value, Allcargo Logistics Limited also announced the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1, leading to a surge of over 18% in the company’s shares. The bonus shares will be issued on January 2, 2024, capitalizing a sum not exceeding ₹147,41,73,144 from the company’s Free Reserves.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bank Hapoalim's Chairman Reuven Krupik Stresses on Digital Transformation in Fintech

By Hadeel Hashem

Osmosis Hits Historic High: Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume

By BNN Correspondents

Adani Group Awaits Supreme Court Verdict; Mixed Performance in India's Corporate Sector

By Dil Bar Irshad

GITAM Business School's 'Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya' Aims to Inspire Responsible Businesses

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vietnam Electricity: High Demand and Finite Resources Challenge Price ...
@Business · 1 min
Vietnam Electricity: High Demand and Finite Resources Challenge Price ...
heart comment 0
Contract Brewing: A Rising Trend in the Beer Industry

By Salman Akhtar

Contract Brewing: A Rising Trend in the Beer Industry
PlayStation Plus Rings in 2024 with ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ and ‘Evil West’

By Shivani Chauhan

PlayStation Plus Rings in 2024 with 'A Plague Tale: Requiem' and 'Evil West'
Twynam Group Capitalizes on Hong Kong’s Financial Prowess to Boost Earth Fund

By BNN Correspondents

Twynam Group Capitalizes on Hong Kong's Financial Prowess to Boost Earth Fund
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Market Sees Short-Term Improvement

By Salman Khan

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Market Sees Short-Term Improvement
Latest Headlines
World News
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
20 seconds
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
31 seconds
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
41 seconds
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
49 seconds
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
1 min
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
1 min
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
1 min
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
1 min
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
1 min
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
38 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app