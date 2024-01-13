Alibaba’s Stock Downturn: Political Turmoil Overshadows Financial Success

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., often christened as the ‘Amazon of China’, is grappling with a significant downturn in its stock value, with gains amassed over the years since 2016 nearly wiped out. Despite its international acclaim and consistent financial growth, the company is weathering a storm of investor apprehension due to several concerns.

Political Risk Overshadows Financial Success

Investment in Chinese companies, such as Alibaba, comes with a hefty share of political risk. With the U.S.-China relations on shaky grounds, the threat of delisting from the U.S. stock market looms large over Alibaba. This threat is in response to non-compliance with the SEC’s demands for financial disclosures, a requirement that collides head-on with the Chinese government’s demand for secrecy.

Adding to the turmoil are Alibaba’s strained ties with the Chinese government, a fallout resulting from comments made by its then-CEO, Jack Ma. The punitive policy changes that ensued have sown seeds of market uncertainty.

Financial Growth vs. Valuation

Despite these challenges, Alibaba’s financial growth paints a different picture. Over the years, the company’s revenue has skyrocketed from about $18 billion in fiscal 2014 to an impressive $127 billion in fiscal 2023, with a continued rise observed in the first half of fiscal 2024. However, a glimpse at the company’s declining price-to-sales ratio and the significantly lower price-to-earnings ratio compared to its early days reveals a stark contrast.

These valuations, far from reflecting Alibaba’s financial success, instead highlight how political instability casts a long shadow over the company’s performance. This poses a significant risk for investors, prompting many to opt for less politically fraught investments, such as U.S.-based companies, despite the higher costs involved.

Investor Sentiments and Future Prospects

Alibaba’s difficulties are further compounded by the plans of co-founder Jack Ma to sell a considerable stake in the company. This decision aligns with Alibaba’s biggest selloff in over a year, triggered by the reversal of plans to spin off and list its $11 billion cloud business unit, amidst increased US restrictions on chip sales to China. Ma’s shrinking net worth and his plan to offload 10 million shares worth approximately $870 million speak volumes of the investor hesitation and market uncertainty that Alibaba currently faces.

