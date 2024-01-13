en English
Business

Alibaba’s Stock Downturn: Political Turmoil Overshadows Financial Success

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
Alibaba’s Stock Downturn: Political Turmoil Overshadows Financial Success

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., often christened as the ‘Amazon of China’, is grappling with a significant downturn in its stock value, with gains amassed over the years since 2016 nearly wiped out. Despite its international acclaim and consistent financial growth, the company is weathering a storm of investor apprehension due to several concerns.

Political Risk Overshadows Financial Success

Investment in Chinese companies, such as Alibaba, comes with a hefty share of political risk. With the U.S.-China relations on shaky grounds, the threat of delisting from the U.S. stock market looms large over Alibaba. This threat is in response to non-compliance with the SEC’s demands for financial disclosures, a requirement that collides head-on with the Chinese government’s demand for secrecy.

Adding to the turmoil are Alibaba’s strained ties with the Chinese government, a fallout resulting from comments made by its then-CEO, Jack Ma. The punitive policy changes that ensued have sown seeds of market uncertainty.

Financial Growth vs. Valuation

Despite these challenges, Alibaba’s financial growth paints a different picture. Over the years, the company’s revenue has skyrocketed from about $18 billion in fiscal 2014 to an impressive $127 billion in fiscal 2023, with a continued rise observed in the first half of fiscal 2024. However, a glimpse at the company’s declining price-to-sales ratio and the significantly lower price-to-earnings ratio compared to its early days reveals a stark contrast.

These valuations, far from reflecting Alibaba’s financial success, instead highlight how political instability casts a long shadow over the company’s performance. This poses a significant risk for investors, prompting many to opt for less politically fraught investments, such as U.S.-based companies, despite the higher costs involved.

Investor Sentiments and Future Prospects

Alibaba’s difficulties are further compounded by the plans of co-founder Jack Ma to sell a considerable stake in the company. This decision aligns with Alibaba’s biggest selloff in over a year, triggered by the reversal of plans to spin off and list its $11 billion cloud business unit, amidst increased US restrictions on chip sales to China. Ma’s shrinking net worth and his plan to offload 10 million shares worth approximately $870 million speak volumes of the investor hesitation and market uncertainty that Alibaba currently faces.

Notably, The Motley Fool, a widely respected investment advisory platform, has refrained from including Alibaba in its list of top 10 stocks for investors, reflecting the prevailing apprehensions associated with the company.

Business China Investments
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

