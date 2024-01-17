Airport Authority of Hong Kong's Retail Bonds Draw Strong Investor Response

The Airport Authority of Hong Kong has ushered in a compelling investment opportunity with the commencement of subscriptions for its retail bonds. Priced at HK$10,000 per board lot, the bonds offer a 4.25 percent interest rate for a tenor of 2.5 years. Reflecting the success of last year's retail green bonds, the new issuance has garnered a strong response from investors.

Investor Response & Market Predictions

Investment experts are drawing parallels between the current enthusiastic response and the success of the government's retail green bonds in the previous year. Bank of China Hong Kong (BOCHK), a co-leading bank in the issuance, predicts that the bonds will be oversubscribed. The appeal is primarily to investors seeking stable returns, particularly in light of anticipated interest rate cuts. The number of subscribers has proven to be on par with that of the retail green bonds, with an average booking of eight board lots per client reported by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia). China Citic Bank International reported an average subscription amount of HK$80,000.

Investment Strategy & Market Conditions

Brokerages like Futu Securities are encouraging investors to hold onto the bonds until maturity to maximize interest earnings. This advice comes at a time when interest rates for one-year time deposits have experienced a downtrend in Hong Kong. Various lenders are also attracting retail investors by offering fee waivers.

Funds Allocation & Bond Listing

The proceeds from the bond issuance, which aims to raise up to HK$5 billion, will be directed towards the Airport Authority's third runway project. The subscription period concludes next Thursday, after which the bonds are scheduled for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on February 6.