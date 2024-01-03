AI Revolution in Stock Market: CrowdStrike and Meta Platforms Lead the Way

As we stride into 2024, the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to encroach on the stock market. Two contributors from Motley Fool have earmarked stocks they believe hold promise for investors aiming to reap benefits from the unfolding AI advancements. Keith Noonan advocates for CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity behemoth that leverages AI and machine learning (ML) to counter cyber threats.

CrowdStrike: The Cybersecurity Vanguards

CrowdStrike’s innovation lies in its cloud-based platform that scrutinizes enormous volumes of data to ward off cyberattacks. The rising usage of AI by cyber attackers intensifies the demand for such defenses, placing CrowdStrike in a strategic position. The company projects a significant surge in its total addressable market (TAM), which is expected to swell from the current $76 billion to $225 billion by 2028, hinting at massive expansion possibilities.

Meta Platforms: Navigating the Metaverse

Parkev Tatevosian, on the other hand, puts forward Meta Platforms, which is transiting towards a metaverse-centric business model. Meta harnesses AI to curate captivating content for its users, thereby amplifying the duration they spend on its apps and, consequently, the potential for ad revenue. With an expanding user base and a network effect in full swing, Meta’s revenue and operating income have seen substantial growth from 2017 to 2022. The company’s stock is considered relatively affordable, based on its forward price-to-earnings ratio.

AI: The Market Trendsetter

Both CrowdStrike and Meta Platforms are viewed as top contenders in capitalizing on the AI trend in the stock market. Big Tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Palo Alto, Palantir, Zscaler, CyberArk, and MongoDB, along with CrowdStrike and Meta, are expected to profit from the multiplying AI use cases across enterprise and consumer landscapes. The rising tide of AI is not only altering the way businesses function but is also reshaping the stock market, making AI-linked stocks a lucrative investment.