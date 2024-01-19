African Nations Take Centre Stage: Investment Potential at the World Economic Forum

At the World Economic Forum, African nations have taken center stage, highlighting their burgeoning potential for private investment. Shifting the narrative from the customary focus on development aid, these nations are now drawing attention to the prospects of free trade, investment, and energy transition. With Africa housing the world's fastest-growing youth population, leaders and entrepreneurs of the continent have placed an emphatic emphasis on its investment opportunities.

Africans Rewrite the Investment Narrative

Marie Laure Akin Olugbade, of the African Development Bank, underscored the need to effectively narrate Africa's investment opportunities. She insisted that the continent is not a mere recipient of aid, but a land ripe for investments. This shift in narrative is critical as it aligns with the global trend of sustainable economic development through private sector engagement.

Nigeria Leads the Digital Revolution in Africa

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, highlighted the advantages of the digital revolution that's rapidly unfolding across Africa. Representing the continent's most populous nation and the largest economy at the forum, Shettima underscored Nigeria's efforts to address prevailing challenges such as security concerns, infrastructure gaps, and corruption. His engagement with global investors, policymakers, and business leaders seeks to foster partnerships and attract investments towards Nigeria's growth and development.

World Bank and UNDP Recognize Africa's Potential

Recognition of Africa's future significance also came from the World Bank President and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The UNDP launched 'Timbuktoo', an initiative aiming to invest $1 billion in African start-ups. Pointing out the low global value share of young African companies, the UNDP, along with Rwanda, Ghana, and Norway, discussed strategies to support African businesses, with a strong focus on innovation, finance, and risk management. The initiative aims to transform innovative ideas into pan-African businesses, thereby transforming the livelihoods of 100 million people and creating 10 million jobs.

As the world's attention turns towards the African Continental Free Trade Area, housing 47 countries and 1.4 billion people, the continent is poised for significant economic transformation. It is clear that Africa's time has come, and the world is gradually recognizing its vast potential.