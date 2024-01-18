en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

African Development Bank Pumps $10.50 Million into Seedstars Africa Ventures to Propel High-Growth Start-ups

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:32 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
African Development Bank Pumps $10.50 Million into Seedstars Africa Ventures to Propel High-Growth Start-ups

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has cemented its commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainable development in Sub-Saharan Africa by investing $10.50 million in Seedstars Africa Ventures (SAV), an early-stage venture capital fund. The investment, divided into $7 million from AfDB’s regular resources and $3.5 million from the European Union’s Boost Africa initiative, is set to bolster SAV’s ability to draw in more investors while amplifying its footprint across the continent.

Boosting Early-Stage Start-ups

SAV, currently commanding a fund size of $75 million, primarily funnels its investments into start-ups at the nascent stages. Its initial investments hover around EUR 250,000, with opportunities for follow-up funding scaling up to EUR 5 million. The fund’s particular predilection lies in markets that traditional investors often overlook, with a vested interest in French-speaking nations such as Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, and Cameroon. However, SAV’s investment geography extends beyond, encompassing countries like Ghana, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Investment Focus and Impact

The sectors that SAV is keen to invest in span from financial inclusion, denoted by fintech and insurtech, to retail and logistics platforms, health technologies, off-grid energy solutions, and the adoption of technology in the food-processing industry. These sectors are critical in the quest for financial stability, job creation, healthcare access, sustainable energy, and food security within the region. It is projected that SAV’s activities will help create approximately 9,000 full-time jobs, with women occupying half of these positions. This not only underscores the fund’s commitment to gender parity but also forecasts a significant economic impact on the region.

Aligning with Strategic Goals

The strategic objectives of SAV resonate with those of the Boost Africa program and AfDB’s High 5 operational priorities, which encapsulate support for start-ups in agriculture, health, industrialization, and off-grid energy. These focus areas are integral to the broader goals of poverty reduction and sustainable development on the African continent. This mutual alignment is a testament to the shared commitment of these entities in propelling Africa towards socio-economic prosperity.

0
Africa Investments
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
4 mins ago
Ayo Makun Named Creative Goodwill Ambassador for AU6RG and ECASR
Renowned stand-up comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, has been appointed as the Creative Goodwill Ambassador for the African Union Sixth Region Global (AU6RG) and Economic Community Africa Sixth Region (ECASR). This honorary role aims to harness Makun’s extensive influence to stimulate creative expression and embolden African youth to unearth and magnify their creative voices on
Ayo Makun Named Creative Goodwill Ambassador for AU6RG and ECASR
Reframing Africa-China Relations: Towards a Balanced Discourse
2 hours ago
Reframing Africa-China Relations: Towards a Balanced Discourse
Survival Amid Despair: A Mother and Son's Fight Against Zambia's Cholera Outbreak
3 hours ago
Survival Amid Despair: A Mother and Son's Fight Against Zambia's Cholera Outbreak
Baghdad Bounedjah's Late Goal Secures Draw for Algeria Against Burkina Faso at Afcon
20 mins ago
Baghdad Bounedjah's Late Goal Secures Draw for Algeria Against Burkina Faso at Afcon
Rwandan Female Officers Set for UN Peacekeeping Missions after Rigorous Training
40 mins ago
Rwandan Female Officers Set for UN Peacekeeping Missions after Rigorous Training
Congo's Future Hinges on $7 Billion Infrastructure Initiative
1 hour ago
Congo's Future Hinges on $7 Billion Infrastructure Initiative
Latest Headlines
World News
Augustana Hockey Team Triumphs in Thrilling Victory against Arizona State
8 seconds
Augustana Hockey Team Triumphs in Thrilling Victory against Arizona State
Egyptian Health Minister Seeks Enhanced Cooperation with UAE's G42 Healthcare
1 min
Egyptian Health Minister Seeks Enhanced Cooperation with UAE's G42 Healthcare
IMSA WeatherTech Championship Teams Unveil New Liveries at Roar Before the 24
2 mins
IMSA WeatherTech Championship Teams Unveil New Liveries at Roar Before the 24
Birmingham City's Unbeaten Streak Continues with 2-1 Victory Over Stoke City
2 mins
Birmingham City's Unbeaten Streak Continues with 2-1 Victory Over Stoke City
St Philip Polyclinic Closes Following Knife Threat: A Call for Enhanced Security
4 mins
St Philip Polyclinic Closes Following Knife Threat: A Call for Enhanced Security
OWL Paddle: Revolutionizing Pickleball with Silence
4 mins
OWL Paddle: Revolutionizing Pickleball with Silence
Trump's Paradox: The Populist Public Persona Versus Policies Favoring the Elite
4 mins
Trump's Paradox: The Populist Public Persona Versus Policies Favoring the Elite
Kempsey Couple Expecting Two Sets of Identical Twins: One in 70 Million Chance
4 mins
Kempsey Couple Expecting Two Sets of Identical Twins: One in 70 Million Chance
11th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup: A Global Show of Equestrian Prowess
4 mins
11th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup: A Global Show of Equestrian Prowess
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app