African Development Bank Pumps $10.50 Million into Seedstars Africa Ventures to Propel High-Growth Start-ups

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has cemented its commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainable development in Sub-Saharan Africa by investing $10.50 million in Seedstars Africa Ventures (SAV), an early-stage venture capital fund. The investment, divided into $7 million from AfDB’s regular resources and $3.5 million from the European Union’s Boost Africa initiative, is set to bolster SAV’s ability to draw in more investors while amplifying its footprint across the continent.

Boosting Early-Stage Start-ups

SAV, currently commanding a fund size of $75 million, primarily funnels its investments into start-ups at the nascent stages. Its initial investments hover around EUR 250,000, with opportunities for follow-up funding scaling up to EUR 5 million. The fund’s particular predilection lies in markets that traditional investors often overlook, with a vested interest in French-speaking nations such as Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, and Cameroon. However, SAV’s investment geography extends beyond, encompassing countries like Ghana, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Investment Focus and Impact

The sectors that SAV is keen to invest in span from financial inclusion, denoted by fintech and insurtech, to retail and logistics platforms, health technologies, off-grid energy solutions, and the adoption of technology in the food-processing industry. These sectors are critical in the quest for financial stability, job creation, healthcare access, sustainable energy, and food security within the region. It is projected that SAV’s activities will help create approximately 9,000 full-time jobs, with women occupying half of these positions. This not only underscores the fund’s commitment to gender parity but also forecasts a significant economic impact on the region.

Aligning with Strategic Goals

The strategic objectives of SAV resonate with those of the Boost Africa program and AfDB’s High 5 operational priorities, which encapsulate support for start-ups in agriculture, health, industrialization, and off-grid energy. These focus areas are integral to the broader goals of poverty reduction and sustainable development on the African continent. This mutual alignment is a testament to the shared commitment of these entities in propelling Africa towards socio-economic prosperity.