Africa

Afreximbank Pledges Support for Enugu State’s Development and Investment Projects

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Afreximbank Pledges Support for Enugu State’s Development and Investment Projects

In a move that echoes a resounding commitment to African growth and prosperity, Afreximbank has pledged to bolster a series of developmental and investment projects in Nigeria’s Enugu State. This gesture aligns with the vision of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration to significantly scale the state’s economy. The bank’s President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, made these commitments during a visit to the Government House in Enugu.

A Meeting of Minds and Visions

During the visit, Oramah expressed alignment with Governor Mbah’s vision for Enugu State, stating it resonated well with the bank’s objectives for the advancement of Africa. The President of the bank highlighted several areas of interest for collaboration, which underlined the bank’s commitment to enhancing the state’s infrastructure and economic development.

Ambitious Projects on the Horizon

Among the ventures that caught the bank’s interest include completing a hotel and conference center, supporting the development of a new terminal at the airport with a focus on cargo, and the establishment of an agro-processing zone. The bank also expressed keen interest in revamping a medical center, aligning with the spirit of the African Medical Centre of Excellence in Abuja, and exploring the potential of solid minerals.

Enugu State’s Economic Leap

Expressing gratitude for Afreximbank’s commitment, Governor Mbah underscored his government’s ambitious goal to increase Enugu State’s economy from the current $4.4 billion to a whopping $30 billion. The Governor’s administration sees the bank’s support as a significant pillar in this grand endeavor.

Africa
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

