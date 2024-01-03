en English
Business

Advent International in Possible Acquisition Talks with Fisher Investments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Advent International in Possible Acquisition Talks with Fisher Investments

In a dynamic turn of events, Advent International, a leading global private equity firm, is reportedly in talks to acquire the acclaimed money-management company, Fisher Investments. However, the negotiations are yet to reach a definitive conclusion, and the potential acquisition remains shrouded in uncertainty. Both parties have strongly denied these reports, adding an intriguing layer of complexity to this unfolding narrative.

Unraveling the Reports

Contrary to recent media reports suggesting a possible acquisition, Fisher Investments has categorically denied being in sale talks with Advent International or any other potential buyer. The company’s swift and resolute denial of the reports indicates the sensitive nature of such high-stakes negotiations. Fisher Investments, founded by billionaire Ken Fisher in 1979, is a titan in the money-management industry, overseeing an impressive $236 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023.

Advent International: A Powerful Contender

Advent International, known for its focus on buyouts, is no stranger to the world of private equity. With an astounding $92 billion in assets under management, the firm’s potential interest in Fisher Investments is a testament to the latter’s standing in the industry. However, like Fisher Investments, Advent International has also denied being engaged in acquisition talks, reinforcing the uncertainty surrounding the potential deal.

The Potential Impact of the Acquisition

Despite the denial from both parties, the mere possibility of such a significant acquisition has far-reaching implications. If the acquisition proceeds, it could potentially reshape the landscape of the money-management industry. However, it’s equally plausible that another interested party could emerge as a contender for Fisher Investments. The situation remains fluid, and the world watches with bated breath as the story continues to evolve.

Business Investments United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

