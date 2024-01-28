Advani Hotels & Resorts Schedules Crucial Meeting, Shares Surge

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd, a key player in the country's hotel and resorts industry, has announced its plan to hold a pivotal meeting on January 29, 2024. The agenda is set to revolve around its financial results, the pronouncement of an interim dividend, and the potential issuance of bonus shares.

Stock Market Response

The declaration, made on January 22, has sparked a robust reaction in the stock market. The company's share price has experienced a significant surge, with a notable 26% increase over the past week and a 38% rise during the past month. The company's market capitalization currently stands at an impressive Rs 657.01 crore. Notably, the last trading price of Advani Hotels shares on BSE is Rs 142.15 apiece, marking an intraday gain of 2.86%. The company's shares have been on an upward trajectory, hitting a 52-week high on three consecutive days from January 23 to January 25, 2024.

Previous Financial Performance

In its most recent financial quarter ending September 30, 2023, Advani Hotels reported a net sales figure of Rs 17.25 crore. This figure denotes a slight increase from the previous year's numbers. However, it was not all positive news as the company's net profit took a steep fall by 79.44% to Rs 0.45 crore, and its EBITDA also plummeted by 72.99% to Rs 1.04 crore.

About Advani Hotels & Resorts

Established in 1987, Advani Hotels & Resorts has carved a niche for itself in the field of short-term accommodation and food service activities. Despite the recent decline in profits, the company's shares have consistently performed well in the market, mirroring the faith investors have in the company's long-term prospects.