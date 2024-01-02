en English
Business

Aditxt Inc. Shares Tumble 24% Following Private Placement Deal Announcement

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Aditxt Inc., a biotech firm specializing in immune mapping and reprogramming, saw its shares take a steep plunge of 24% to $5.05 in premarket trading. This substantial downfall followed the announcement of a private placement deal, agreed upon last Friday. As part of this deal, Aditxt has committed to selling 1.2 million shares at a rate of $4.85 per share.

Details of the Private Placement Deal

Accompanying the shares are warrants, each permitting the holder to buy two additional shares at $4.60 per share. These warrants can be exercised instantly upon issuance and will remain valid for three years from the issue date. The private placement transaction is projected to finalize by the upcoming Wednesday. Through this deal, Aditxt aims to rake in $6 million in proceeds.

Utilization of Raised Funds

The funds acquired from this offering are earmarked for the company’s working capital and other general corporate objectives. This move is seen in light of the company’s announcement of its intent to acquire Evofem, a birth control maker, for $100 million. The acquisition, expected to close in the first half of 2024, includes payments to Evofem’s senior secured debtholder, an exchange of shares, and an issuance of preferred stock.

A Glimpse into Aditxt’s Performance

Despite the recent plunge, the overall score of Aditxt’s stock stands at 41, suggesting that it holds better value than 41% of stocks at its current price. However, the firm’s short-term technical score is 60, reflecting a neutral trading pattern over the last month. Analysts maintain a consensus rating of ‘Buy’ with a forecasted upside of 820.1% from the consensus price target of $61.00. Despite the negative sentiment among investors, marked by a 623.3% increase in short interest as of December 15th, Aditxt’s resilience and focus on innovative products could offer a ray of hope for its future prospects.

Business Investments United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

