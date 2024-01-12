en English
India

Adani Group’s Rs. 1,500 Crore Investment Boosts India’s Defence Capabilities

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
Adani Group’s Rs. 1,500 Crore Investment Boosts India’s Defence Capabilities

In a major boost to India’s defence sector, the Adani Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate, has unfolded plans for a Rs. 1,500 crore investment in Hyderabad. The planned investment, slated for execution over the next two to three years, is aimed at transforming Hyderabad into a hub for missile and unmanned vehicle manufacturing.

Moving Forward with Advanced Weaponry

Propelling India’s defence capabilities to greater heights, the Adani Group’s project includes the production of a diverse range of advanced weaponry. From long-range missiles and naval missiles to next-generation anti-radiation missiles, the company is charting new territories. One of the standouts in its production line is the Rudram-2 Hypersonic Missile, a testament to the company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology.

Unmanned Systems: Ground and Water Applications

Alongside missile production, the Adani Group is venturing into the development of unmanned systems for ground and water applications. They have designed a robot mule with the specific aim of alleviating the burden carried by infantry. Simultaneously, the group is actively participating in the Indian Navy’s MAKE-2 program, which is expected to be completed within a span of two and a half years.

Collaboration with DRDO: A Notable Achievement

In a significant development, Adani Defence has joined forces with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Development cum Production Partner (DCPP) program. This partnership saw the successful development of the UAV Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM) within 18 months, marking a remarkable achievement in the defence sector. Adding to this, in August 2023, Adani Defence received an order from the Indian Army for the ULPGM, thereby marking a pivotal milestone for the company in the defence industry.

The Adani Group’s commitment to defence production is further underscored by the unveiling of the Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). Handed over to the Indian Navy in Hyderabad, this UAV boasts advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities and is an all-weather military platform with NATO’s certification for airworthiness. The flag-off ceremony was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, and the Honourable Minister of Industries & Commerce of Telangana, Mr D. Sridhar Babu, who applauded Adani’s efforts in creating a robust ecosystem for unmanned systems.

India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

