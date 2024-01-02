Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) Experiences Surge in Trading Session: An Analysis

In the world of stocks, Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) has recently garnered attention with its trading session witnessing a whopping 1.19 million shares. The company’s beta, an indication of its market volatility, was recorded at 0.14. The stock price experienced a significant rise of 6.77%, reaching $0.20, which is notably lower than its 52-week high of $1.96 but still 20% above its 52-week low of $0.16. The market valuation of Acutus Medical Inc stood at a modest $5.92 million.

Analysts’ Perspective and Stock Performance

Analysts have given the stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, with a mean rating of 3.00. The company has not received any Sell or Overweight ratings, and only one recommendation for Hold. There are currently no Buy ratings and no Underweight ratings. The expected EPS for the company’s current quarter is -$0.62. Despite a year-to-date decline of -82.44% and a 30-day decrease of -18.62%, the stock has shown recent positive performance, with a 5-day increase of 8.20%. Short interest in the stock is relatively low, with a cover period of 0.11 days.

Revenue Estimates and Earnings Growth

Analysts have shown optimism for the company’s fiscal prospects, upgrading the revenue estimates for the fiscal year 2024. They predict a 33.60% increase in sales for the current quarter and a substantial 63.30% increase for the next quarter, compared to the same quarters of the previous year. The company’s earnings have grown at a rate of 5.40% over the past five years and are projected to rise by 27.06% in 2024. The next quarterly earnings report from Acutus Medical Inc is highly anticipated and is expected to be released in February.

Shareholding Pattern

Insiders hold a 4.27% stake in the company, while institutions hold a more significant share of 29.27%. The top institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with a 9.09% stake. Among mutual funds, the largest holders are the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and the Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund.

Acutus Medical Inc, a prominent arrhythmia management company, has been active in designing, manufacturing, and marketing various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias. Despite a negative net margin and a negative trailing twelve-month return on equity, the company managed to raise $126 million in an IPO on Thursday, August 6th 2020. As the year began, the AFIB stock was trading at $0.2019 and has since experienced a decrease by 5.9%.